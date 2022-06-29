JSE : Trading statement for the six months ending 30 June 2022

JSE LIMITED

TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2022

The JSE is currently finalising its financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2022 (the "period"), which results are expected to be released on the Stock Exchange News Service on or about 2 August 2022.

In terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, a listed company must publish a trading statement once it is satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported on next will differ by at least 20% from the reported financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Shareholders are accordingly advised that:

Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") for the Group for the period is expected to be between 520.92 cents and 554.53 cents. This is between 24% and 32% higher than the 420.1 cents reported for the six months ended 30 June 2021 ("the comparative period"); and

Earnings per share ("EPS") for the Group for the period is expected to be between 521.05 cents and 554.66 cents. This is between 24% and 32% higher than the 420.2 cents reported for the comparative period.

HEPS and EPS for the Group for the period have been impacted by several factors, including:

Strong revenue growth across all segments;

Active cost management to contain cost growth; and

Higher net finance income.

The Group's revenue performance reflects the impact of market volatility driven by global macro-economic events as well as revenue growth in Market Information and JSE Investor Services. Improvements in the interest rate environment and growth in margin deposits have supported higher net finance income. Whilst some costs are subject to timing differences, operating expenditures have been well contained. Managing the cost growth trajectory will remain a key management focus.

The JSE remains strongly cash generative and is sufficiently capitalised, which provides a solid platform to execute various strategic and inorganic initiatives.

Shareholders are advised that the information provided in this trading statement has not been reviewed and reported on by the Group's external auditors.

29 June 2022

