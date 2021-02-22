JSL S A : Notice to the Debenture Holders - Interests Payment - 11th Issue

Publicly-Held Company Corporate
Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 52.548.435/0001-79
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.362.683
NOTICE TO THE DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE 11th ISSUE OF SIMPLE NON-CONVERTIBLE
DEBENTURES SINGLE SERIES
JSL S.A. informs the debenture holders of the 11th Issue of Simple Non-Convertible Debentures
Single Series, issued on June 20, 2017, the amount of the interest to be paid on February 22, 2021, as follows:
- R$ 5.92142999 for each of the 400,000 debentures, totaling R$ 2,368,572.00
The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations team, is available to the market to provide further clarification through phone +55 11 2377-7178 and e-mail ri@jsl.com.br.
São Paulo, February 19, 2021.
Guilherme Sampaio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
