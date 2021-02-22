Log in
JSL S.A.

(JSLG3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/19
9.44 BRL   +0.21%
2020JSL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
JSL S A : Notice to the Debenture Holders - Interests Payment - 11th Issue

02/22/2021 | 12:39pm EST
JSL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company Corporate

Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 52.548.435/0001-79

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.362.683

NOTICE TO THE DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE 11th ISSUE OF SIMPLE NON-CONVERTIBLE

DEBENTURES SINGLE SERIES

JSL S.A. informs the debenture holders of the 11th Issue of Simple Non-Convertible Debentures

Single Series, issued on June 20, 2017, the amount of the interest to be paid on February 22, 2021, as follows:

- R$ 5.92142999 for each of the 400,000 debentures, totaling R$ 2,368,572.00

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations team, is available to the market to provide further clarification through phone +55 11 2377-7178 and e-mail ri@jsl.com.br.

São Paulo, February 19, 2021.

Guilherme Sampaio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JSL SA published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 17:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
