JSL S A : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest - 10th Issue

JSL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 52.548.435/0001-79

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.362.683

NOTICE TO THE DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE 10 th ISSUE OF SIMPLE NON-CONVERTIBLE

DEBENTURES SINGLE SERIES

JSL S.A. informs the debenture holders of the 10th Issue of Simple Non-Convertible Debentures Single Series, issued on March 20, 2017, the amount of the interest to be paid on March 22, 2021, as follows:

- R$ 3.72196813 for each of the 352,000 debentures, totaling R$ 1,310,132.78.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations team, is available to the market to provide further clarification through phone +55 11 2377-7178 and e-mail ri@jsl.com.br.

São Paulo, March 19, 2021.

Guilherme Sampaio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer