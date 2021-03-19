Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  JSL S.A.    JSLG3   BRJSLGACNOR2

JSL S.A.

(JSLG3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/18
8.87 BRL   +1.26%
09:35aJSL S A  : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest - 10th Issue
PU
03/09JSL S A  : 4Q20 Earnings Results Presentation
PU
03/01JSL S A  : Notice to the Market - Relevant Participation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSL S A : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest - 10th Issue

03/19/2021 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 52.548.435/0001-79

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.362.683

NOTICE TO THE DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE 10 th ISSUE OF SIMPLE NON-CONVERTIBLE

DEBENTURES SINGLE SERIES

JSL S.A. informs the debenture holders of the 10th Issue of Simple Non-Convertible Debentures Single Series, issued on March 20, 2017, the amount of the interest to be paid on March 22, 2021, as follows:

- R$ 3.72196813 for each of the 352,000 debentures, totaling R$ 1,310,132.78.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations team, is available to the market to provide further clarification through phone +55 11 2377-7178 and e-mail ri@jsl.com.br.

São Paulo, March 19, 2021.

Guilherme Sampaio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JSL SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 13:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JSL S.A.
09:35aJSL S A  : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest - 10th Issue
PU
03/09JSL S A  : 4Q20 Earnings Results Presentation
PU
03/01JSL S A  : Notice to the Market - Relevant Participation
PU
02/24JSL S A  : Material Fact - Transportadora Rodomeu Acquisition
PU
02/22JSL S A  : Notice to the Debenture Holders - Interests Payment - 11th Issue
PU
02/22JSL S A  : Material Fact - TPC Acquisition
PU
2020JSL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020JSL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019JSL  : announces its 2Q19 results
PU
2019JSL  : Material Fact - Movida Offering
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 948 M 710 M 710 M
Net income 2021 232 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 700 M 306 M 306 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 2 468 M 445 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart JSL S.A.
Duration : Period :
JSL S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,33 BRL
Last Close Price 8,87 BRL
Spread / Highest target 295%
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Antonio Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denys Marc Ferrez Chief Finance, Administrative & IR Officer
Adalberto Calil Chairman
Alvaro Pereira Novis Independent Director
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSL S.A.-18.02%443
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.96%142 453
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.67%82 117
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.72%65 565
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.89%49 701
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN9.29%19 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ