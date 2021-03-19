JSL S A : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest - 10th Issue

JSL S.A.
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 52.548.435/0001-79
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.362.683
NOTICE TO THE DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE 10 th ISSUE OF SIMPLE NON-CONVERTIBLE
DEBENTURES SINGLE SERIES
JSL S.A. informs the debenture holders of the 10th Issue of Simple Non-Convertible Debentures Single Series, issued on March 20, 2017, the amount of the interest to be paid on March 22, 2021, as follows:
- R$ 3.72196813 for each of the 352,000 debentures, totaling R$ 1,310,132.78.
The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations team, is available to the market to provide further clarification through phone +55 11 2377-7178 and e-mail ri@jsl.com.br.
São Paulo, March 19, 2021.
Guilherme Sampaio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
