Notice on investment in HAPP GmbH

JSP Corporation (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Tomohiko Okubo) hereby announces that a consolidated subsidiary JSP International GmbH & Co.KG (Germany) made an investment in HAPP GmbH (Germany) on September 20, 2023 for the purpose of further expanding the injection business. An overview is as follows.

1. Reason for the investment

Our long-term vision "VISION2027" includes the goal of annual sales of 30 billion yen in new business sectors. As a first step to entering the injection business in Europe, 35% of the stock of GHEPI S.r.l. (Italy) was acquired in January 2022. By combining JSP's foaming technologies with new injection technologies and developing environmentally friendly products, such as lightweight or resource-saving products, JSP aims to build on the competitive technological advantage and generate more growth.

HAPP GmbH is equipped with highly automated and manpower-saving production lines, and has its own facilities for mold manufacturing, so it is expected to develop new foamed products with injection technologies.

Furthermore, by sharing technical expertise with GHEPI S.r.l., it is expected for HAPP GmbH to accelerate the development of products. For these reasons, JSP has decided to make this investment and has acquired 70% of the stock of the company.

2. Outline of HAPP GmbH

Company name HAPP GmbH Location Ruppichteroth, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany Established 1964 Employees 52 Net sales Approx. 11.0 million euros per year over the last three years URL https://www.happ-gmbh.de

－Inquiries－

Public and Investor Relations Department TEL: +81-3-6212-6306