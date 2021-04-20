Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JSR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/20
3455 JPY   -1.29%
04/20In Japan Inc, activist investors come in from the cold
RE
04/12Return to the Office Poses New Challenges, Opportunities for CIOs
DJ
03/30JSR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

In Japan Inc, activist investors come in from the cold

04/20/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as Window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yasuo Takeuchi remembers the horror he felt in 2017 when, as chief financial officer of Japan's Olympus Corp, he was told an activist investor had taken a stake in the company: the barbarians were at the gate.

But as he listened to proposals from ValueAct Capital, Takeuchi began to see the San Francisco-based fund as a potential catalyst for change at Olympus, which was still reeling from an accounting scandal and, he believed, remained too domestic in its outlook.

Fast forward to 2021, a leaner Olympus is on track to double its operating profit margin to 20% by the next financial year.

Olympus is a notable example of how attitudes at some Japanese companies have quietly changed in recent years. The government's recent push for better governance has brought in a wave of seasoned global activists, such as Elliott Management and Third Point, to Japan; the number of activist funds operating in the country has also more than doubled in three years.

In 2019, Olympus brought a ValueAct partner, Robert Hale, onto its board. ValueAct owned more than 5% of Olympus, the fund's first investment in Japan, before selling some of that late last year.

"I was ready to turn all of our business as usual upside down," Takeuchi, now CEO, said of the time he brought Hale on board.

"Rob really watches the company closely and analyses it. He has often given us some great insight in how to execute," he told Reuters in an interview.

Olympus has since overhauled the traditional seniority-based pay and brought in more overseas executives to make management more global. Takeuchi credits ValueAct with helping him "think deeper" about governance, leading to the creation of nominating, audit and compensation committees.

Efforts to become a global medical-technology firm have accelerated. Olympus has bought several overseas medical-equipment firms and sold its digital camera business that had been a long-time money-loser.

Takeuchi said Hale never told Olympus to sell the camera business, only that he "pointed out issues, like other external directors".

Hale has also helped Olympus communicate its changes to the market, so as to have a greater impact, Takeuchi said.

Investors appear to be taking note. The company's shares have nearly trebled since early 2019, versus about a 30% gain in the TOPIX index.

ValueAct declined to comment on the story.

'MORE CONVINCING'

Investors, particularly foreign ones, have long argued that many Japanese companies are unresponsive to shareholders and need to improve governance. Issues around governance and management have come under the spotlight in accounting and other scandals at Toshiba Corp, Olympus and elsewhere.

Olympus' plan to boost efficiency "became more convincing around the time it decided to invite ValueAct to its board," said Takashi Akahane, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.

Japanese chip and display materials maker JSR Corp, which is more than 7% owned by ValueAct, is also inviting Hale onto its board.

The company hopes the American's knowledge and expertise will boost its corporate value, said Director Hideki Miyazaki. It wants to speed up decision making and become more global, Miyazaki said.

Joe Bauernfreund, chief executive of London-based Asset Value Investors (AVI), says he sees clear changes at Japanese companies.

As a foreign investor focusing largely on smaller companies, his fund rarely got to meet directors of companies a few years ago, he said. "I think there definitely is a willingness on the part of companies now to work in a more constructive manner with so-called activists."

Activists themselves are also taking a different tack, moving away from hostile takeover threats seen decades ago to a focus on governance and long-term corporate value. That approach, experts say, is likely to have more success - and gain more support from conventional institutional investors.

Last month, a motion by Singapore-based activist investor Effissimo Capital Management in Toshiba Corp won approval at a shareholder vote, the first time at such a high profile company in Japan.

Still, experts note it is too early to say shareholder activism has taken full root in Japan.

Sony Group's rejection of Third Point's proposal to spin off its chip unit is a prominent recent example, and despite Effissimo's success at Toshiba's vote the firm's management is yet to fully embrace the activist investor.

"Companies like Olympus are a few exceptions, with most firms hoping to stay away from activists," Kazunori Suzuki, professor at Waseda Business School, said. "But if those early examples prove successful and receive public acclaim, others may follow suit."

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by David Dolan & Shri Navaratnam)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Noriyuki Hirata


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSR CORPORATION -1.29% 3455 End-of-day quote.20.22%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION -2.69% 2261 End-of-day quote.0.20%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.04% 11865 End-of-day quote.15.36%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.14% 4350 End-of-day quote.50.78%
All news about JSR CORPORATION
04/20In Japan Inc, activist investors come in from the cold
RE
04/12Return to the Office Poses New Challenges, Opportunities for CIOs
DJ
03/30JSR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26JSR  : Management Policy for FY ending March 2021
PU
03/09JSR  : to Offer Early Retirement Incentive Program for Elastomer Business Employ..
MT
03/08JSR  : Announcement of Implementation of the early retirement incentive program
PU
02/09JSR  : Attributable Profit Tumbles 65% in April-December 2020; Shares Fall 4%
MT
2020ANALYSIS : Debate over pulling fuses widens regulatory cracks on 737 MAX
RE
2020JSR  : Completes Tender Offer for Medical & Biological Laboratories' Shares
MT
2020Japanese Shares Clock Gains on COVID-19 Vaccine News
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 426 B 3 949 M 3 949 M
Net income 2021 14 277 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2021 34 006 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,8x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 742 B 6 866 M 6 876 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 9 050
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart JSR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JSR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 592,31 JPY
Last Close Price 3 455,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric R. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Nobuo Kawahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideki Miyazaki Director, Head-Finance & Public Relations
Mitsunobu Koshiba Chairman
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSR CORPORATION20.22%6 961
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.15%95 502
AIR LIQUIDE4.04%80 085
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.04%52 067
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.16%35 838
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.9.15%32 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ