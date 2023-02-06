Advanced search
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
2023-02-06
2915.00 JPY   +1.22%
01:20aJsr : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q FY Ending March 2023
PU
01:20aJsr : 22Q3_Presentation Material for earnings announcement
PU
01/31Jsr : Withdraws from Agency Contract with Carbon 3D Printing Business
PU
JSR : 22Q3_Presentation Material for earnings announcement

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
Q3 2022 Financial Results

(April 2022 to December 2022)

FEBRUARY 6, 2023

1

Agenda

1

Overall Summary

Key Takeaways

Each Business and Full-Year Outlook

Core OP

2

Result

Financial Summary

Result - YoY, QoQ

Digital Solutions Business

3

Segment Data

Revenue Growth Rate

Life Sciences Business

Plastics Business

4

Outlook

Projection for FY22Revised

Business EnvironmentOutlook for Q4 & FY23

Market Environment Assumption

5

Topics

DS: Transition of SEMI Fixed Cost

LS: Production Schedule of KBI's New Facility

LS: Acquisition of the Indivumed Business

6

Management Policy

Management Policy: Progress against Strategy

Overall Statement of P/L

Appendix

Statement of Financial Position

Quarterly Trends by Segments

IR Calendar

*Note

DS :Digital Solutions business SEMI :Semiconductor materials DISP :Display materials

EC

:Edge Computing

LS

:Life Sciences business

PLA

:Plastic business

2

1.Overall Summary: Key Takeaways

Positioned to emerge stronger

  • Long-termsecular growth drivers intact
  • Investing heavily to support customer roadmaps and winning at the leading-edge
  • Rationalizing cost base while preserving strategic investments and critical R&D
  • Increased focus on operational excellence and execution

Establishing Foundation for V-shaped Earnings Recovery and Growth

3

1.Overall Summary: Each Business and Full-Year Outlook

Strengthen strategic investments amid demand adjustments

Business Environment

  • Demand environment deteriorated sharply starting in November 2022. Customers remain cautious amid inventory correction.
  • Pursuing cost structure and efficiency initiatives during market slowdown to benefit from expected V-shaped demand

SEMI recovery.

  • Prioritizing strategic investments to support gaining share in advanced EUV market and strengthen sales and technical support capabilities in Asia. Positioning JSR to capitalize on strong long-term growth opportunity and outperform industry.
  • After a trough in September 2022, demand has been gradually recovering with customer utilization rates.

DISP Focusing on active cost optimization and business restructuring to support earnings recovery in FY23.

  • Progressing initiatives to expand market shares in both optical IPS and OLED fields.
  • Continuing to see strong demand across industry supporting revenue growth, benefitting from sales of MBL antigen test kits.

LS Focusing efforts on improving KBI's operating performance and ramping up new commercial production capacity.

  • Strong demand momentum continued in FY23, with expectation of improved profitability due to growth of KBI business, margin improvement and CRO expansion.

Projection for FY22

  • Projection revised down to 411B yen (Revenue) and 34B yen (Core OP).
  • Continuing to focus on strategic investments amid weaker than expected demand environment.
  • JSR proactively pursuing initiatives to drive greater operational excellence and margin improvement, including cost reductions, to position the company to benefit from long-term growth opportunities and deliver a V-shaped earnings recovery.

4

1.Overall Summary: Core OP

Q3ytd Core OP YoY

(100Mil JPY)

423

+28

-21

315

FY21

Q3

-75

-38

-

FY22

ytd

Exclusion of Inpria's

valuation gain

Q3

ytd

LS

PLA

OTH

DS

Difference of FY22 Projections

550

As of

±0

+12

340

Aug.1 -185

-37

As of

Feb.6

DS LS PLA OTH

  • Digital Solutions SEMI: Revenue and OP increased.

Expansion of EUV sales and strategic investment. DISP: Revenue and OP decreased. However, revenue and OP of Q3 FY22 started to recover QoQ. EC: Revenue and OP decreased.

Weak smart phone market.

  • Life Sciences Revenue and OP increased.

Sales expansion of MBL's antigen test kit.

New KBI facility completed the 1st batch.

Plastics

Revenue increased and OP decreased. Delay in

demand recovery.

  • Digital Solutions SEMI: Slowdown in customer industry (Inventory adjustment in Q3 and Q4 FY22) Price increase in raw materials and logistics. One time factor of fixed cost.

DISP: Delay in market recovery compared to expectation.

EC: Weak market environment.

  • Life Sciences No change in Core OP target.

Plastics

Delay in market recovery. Fuel cost increase.

Others

: Cost reduction

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
