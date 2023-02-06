JSR : 22Q3_Presentation Material for earnings announcement

Demand environment deteriorated sharply starting in November 2022. Customers remain cautious amid inventory correction.

Pursuing cost structure and efficiency initiatives during market slowdown to benefit from expected V-shaped demand

SEMI recovery.

Prioritizing strategic investments to support gaining share in advanced EUV market and strengthen sales and technical support capabilities in Asia. Positioning JSR to capitalize on strong long-term growth opportunity and outperform industry.

After a trough in September 2022, demand has been gradually recovering with customer utilization rates.

DISP • Focusing on active cost optimization and business restructuring to support earnings recovery in FY23.

Progressing initiatives to expand market shares in both optical IPS and OLED fields.

Continuing to see strong demand across industry supporting revenue growth, benefitting from sales of MBL antigen test kits.

LS • Focusing efforts on improving KBI's operating performance and ramping up new commercial production capacity.