JSR : 22Q3_Presentation Material for earnings announcement

Demand environment deteriorated sharply starting in November 2022. Customers remain cautious amid inventory correction.
Pursuing cost structure and efficiency initiatives during market slowdown to benefit from expected V-shaped demand
SEMI recovery.
Prioritizing strategic investments to support gaining share in advanced EUV market and strengthen sales and technical support capabilities in Asia. Positioning JSR to capitalize on strong long-term growth opportunity and outperform industry.
After a trough in September 2022, demand has been gradually recovering with customer utilization rates.
DISP• Focusing on active cost optimization and business restructuring to support earnings recovery in FY23.
Progressing initiatives to expand market shares in both optical IPS and OLED fields.
Continuing to see strong demand across industry supporting revenue growth, benefitting from sales of MBL antigen test kits.
LS• Focusing efforts on improving KBI's operating performance and ramping up new commercial production capacity.
Strong demand momentum continued in FY23, with expectation of improved profitability due to growth of KBI business, margin improvement and CRO expansion.
Projection for FY22
Projection revised down to 411B yen (Revenue) and 34B yen (Core OP).
Continuing to focus on strategic investments amid weaker than expected demand environment.
JSR proactively pursuing initiatives to drive greater operational excellence and margin improvement, including cost reductions, to position the company to benefit from long-term growth opportunities and deliver a V-shaped earnings recovery.
1.Overall Summary: Core OP
Q3ytd Core OP YoY
(100Mil JPY)
423
+28
-21
315
FY21
Q3
-75
-38
-２
FY22
ytd
Exclusion of Inpria's
valuation gain
Q3
ytd
LS
PLA
OTH
DS
Difference of FY22 Projections
550
As of
±0
+12
340
Aug.1 -185
-37
As of
Feb.6
DS LS PLA OTH
Digital Solutions：SEMI: Revenue and OP increased.
Expansion of EUV sales and strategic investment. DISP: Revenue and OP decreased. However, revenue and OP of Q3 FY22 started to recover QoQ. EC: Revenue and OP decreased.
Weak smart phone market.
Life Sciences：Revenue and OP increased.
Sales expansion of MBL's antigen test kit.
New KBI facility completed the 1st batch.
• Plastics
：Revenue increased and OP decreased. Delay in
demand recovery.
Digital Solutions：SEMI: Slowdown in customer industry (Inventory adjustment in Q3 and Q4 FY22) Price increase in raw materials and logistics. One time factor of fixed cost.
DISP: Delay in market recovery compared to expectation.
EC: Weak market environment.
Life Sciences： No change in Core OP target.
Plastics
： Delay in market recovery. Fuel cost increase.
• Others
: Cost reduction
