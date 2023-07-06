JSR Active Innovation Fund LLC (Officer Performing Duties: Yutaka Yoshimoto, "JSR-AIF"), an investment subsidiary of JSR Corporation (CEO: Eric Johnson, "JSR"), announces that it has made an investment in Gaianixx Inc. (CEO: Kent Nakao, "Gaianixx"). The investment is a participation in a new third-party allocation of new shares by Gaianixx for the purpose of raising funds to work toward the mass production of interlayer films for semiconductor substrates.





Gaianixx is the University of Tokyo spinout deep tech company, which develops and manufactures single crystal films to renovate performance, miniaturization and cost-reduction of semiconductor devices through its proprietary "Multi-functional® interlayer" and "Dynamic lattice matching" technologies, which have been considered difficult at an industrial scale to produce high-quality single crystals in multiple layers.





In addition to this funding, JSR-AIF will support the efforts of Gaianixx to enhance its corporate value by leveraging JSR's expertise in technology.





JSR-AIF invests in startups globally, and will continue to actively invest in startups that are o addressing various social issues by making full use of technology. JSR-AIF will promote innovation by combining the innovative technologies and business models created by startups with the accumulated knowledge and experience of JSR.



Gaianixx Inc.,

Location： Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Foundation ： November 2021

Representative： Representative Director and CEO, Kento Nakao

Business： R&D, Production and Sales of Multi-functional® interlayer and Epitaxial

Web site： https://gaianixx.com/





JSR Active Innovation Fund, LLC

Location： Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation： October 2019

Representative： Officer Performing Duties, Yutaka Yoshimoto

Business： Investment for start-ups and supports for developing investees business.