Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, this time announces the completion of a global collaboration agreement with the Shanghai Model Organism Center (SMOC). This agreement extends the existing partnership and will provide unique immuno-oncology platforms and services from all Crown Bioscience facilities worldwide.
For details, please see the announcement.
Crown Bioscience Enters Global Agreement with Shanghai Model Organisms Center
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JSR Corporation published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 00:32:07 UTC.