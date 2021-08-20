JSR : (Delayed)Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (under IFRS)

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st quarter, FY ending March 2022

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

Overview of the First Three Months of FY ending March 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Among the JSR Group's main customer industries, the semiconductor market has been favorable, thanks to widening infrastructure and device demand driven by continued digitalization. The flat-panel display market saw a return to strong panel production, and biologics-related markets remained solid. Automobile production and tire production were up significantly from the previous year, as demand continues to recover.

Amid these circumstances, JSR Group has concentrated its resources on the expansion of the Digital Solutions Business and Life Sciences Business, which have high growth potential in the global market and where the Group can better demonstrate its strength in technological innovation. Although the Elastomers Business has earned international trust with its advanced technological capabilities, the business landscape is becoming increasingly challenging due to intensifying global competition and other factors. Given these business conditions, JSR Group launched a review of its strategic approaches while implementing business structural reforms and taking measures to improve profitability. As a result of the review and in the interest of ensuring the future growth of the Elastomers Business, JSR decided to establish a new subsidiary named Japan Synthetic Rubber Spin-off Preparation Co., Ltd. that succeeds to the Company's Elastomers Business through an absorption-type split, after which JSR will transfer all shares of Japan Synthetic Rubber Spin-off Preparation Co., Ltd. to ENEOS Corporation. The share transfer is planned to be completed in April 2022, after obtaining the necessary clearances, permits, and approvals under Japanese and international competition laws and other laws and regulations.

Accordingly, JSR has classified the Elastomers Business as discontinued operations from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022. Moreover, certain reclassifications have been made to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and related Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of FY ended March 2021 to conform to the presentation format for the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022.

In the Digital Solutions Business, the Group has been expanding sales of products in the Semiconductor Materials Business applicable to cutting-edge technologies, and in the Display Materials Business, it has been pushing to expand sales particularly of competitive products in the China market where continued growth is anticipated.

In the Life Sciences Business, with the U.S. headquarters guiding strategies for the entire business segment, the Group has worked to expand the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business and contract research organization (CRO) business, which has led to a substantial increase in revenue.

In the Plastics Business, the Group has been harnessing the demand recovery to achieve significant revenue growth as well as working to expand sales of strategic products.

In the First Three Months of FY ending March 2022, the Company reported revenue of 82,310 million yen (up 21.9% year-on-year), core operating profit of 12,551 million yen (up 56.5% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 8,163 million yen (up 623.8% year-on-year).