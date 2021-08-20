Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JSR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSR : (Delayed)Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (under IFRS)

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges.)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(under IFRS)

August 2, 2021

Company name:

JSR Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4185

URL:

https://www.jsr.co.jp/

Representative:

Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO

Inquiries:

Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department

TEL:

+81-3-6218-3517

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Holding of financial results presentation meeting:

August 13, 2021

Yes

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022(from April 1, 2021 to June 30 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Revenue

Core Operating profit

Operating profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

82,310

21.9

12,551

56.5

11,149

39.0

8,643

654.2

June 30, 2020

67,542

-

8,020

-

8,020

-

1,146

(85.7)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of parent

income

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

8,163

623.8

10,697

439.1

37.98

37.93

June 30, 2020

1,128

84.5)

1,983

63.3)

5.25

5.24

June(

30,

2021 11,053 (52.1%)(

Reference: Profit before tax

June 30, 2020

7,266 (-)

Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.

Note: The group has classified the Elastomers business as discontinued operations from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022. In the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements, the group has presented profit or loss from discontinued operations separately from continuing operations, and revenue, core operating profit, operating profit and profit before tax are presented for the amount of continuing operations. As the amounts for the First Three Months of FY Ending March 2021 have also been adjusted to reflect this change, the percent change from the previous year's result is not presented.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

owners of parent to

total assets

per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2021

683,995

374,401

338,040

49.4

1,572.81

March 31, 2021

672,773

370,736

333,995

49.6

1,554.17

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Core Operating

Profit

Basic

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit

attributable to

earnings per

profit

owners of parent

share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Fiscal year ending

318,000

1.9

43,000

13.5

43,000

25.6

30,000

-

27,000

-

125.64

March 31, 2022

Reference: Profit before

tax

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

42,500

Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.

Note: The group has classified the Elastomers business as discontinued operations from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022. In the "Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022" and FY ended March 2021, the group has presented profit or loss from discontinued operations separately from continuing operations, and revenue, core operating profit, operating profit and profit before tax are presented for the amount of continuing operations. The amounts of FY ended March 2021 are before audit.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  1. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

226,126,145 shares

As of March 31, 2021

226,126,145 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

11,199,440 shares

As of March 31, 2021

11,223,335 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

214,914,109 shares

For the three months ended June 30, 2020

214,728,281 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

How to obtain supplementary material on financial results

The material on financial results is available on the Company's website on Monday, August 2, 2021.

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st quarter, FY ending March 2022

Table for Contents for the Attachment

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results …………………………………………………………

2

(1) Explanation of Business Results ……………………………………………………………………

2

(2) Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results ……

4

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………

5

(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………… 5

(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss ………………………………………

7

(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………

8

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………9
  2. Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………… 10

(Cautionary Notes regarding Assumptions of Going Concern) ……………………………………………

10

(Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………

10

-1-

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st quarter, FY ending March 2022

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

Overview of the First Three Months of FY ending March 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Among the JSR Group's main customer industries, the semiconductor market has been favorable, thanks to widening infrastructure and device demand driven by continued digitalization. The flat-panel display market saw a return to strong panel production, and biologics-related markets remained solid. Automobile production and tire production were up significantly from the previous year, as demand continues to recover.

Amid these circumstances, JSR Group has concentrated its resources on the expansion of the Digital Solutions Business and Life Sciences Business, which have high growth potential in the global market and where the Group can better demonstrate its strength in technological innovation. Although the Elastomers Business has earned international trust with its advanced technological capabilities, the business landscape is becoming increasingly challenging due to intensifying global competition and other factors. Given these business conditions, JSR Group launched a review of its strategic approaches while implementing business structural reforms and taking measures to improve profitability. As a result of the review and in the interest of ensuring the future growth of the Elastomers Business, JSR decided to establish a new subsidiary named Japan Synthetic Rubber Spin-off Preparation Co., Ltd. that succeeds to the Company's Elastomers Business through an absorption-type split, after which JSR will transfer all shares of Japan Synthetic Rubber Spin-off Preparation Co., Ltd. to ENEOS Corporation. The share transfer is planned to be completed in April 2022, after obtaining the necessary clearances, permits, and approvals under Japanese and international competition laws and other laws and regulations.

Accordingly, JSR has classified the Elastomers Business as discontinued operations from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022. Moreover, certain reclassifications have been made to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and related Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of FY ended March 2021 to conform to the presentation format for the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022.

In the Digital Solutions Business, the Group has been expanding sales of products in the Semiconductor Materials Business applicable to cutting-edge technologies, and in the Display Materials Business, it has been pushing to expand sales particularly of competitive products in the China market where continued growth is anticipated.

In the Life Sciences Business, with the U.S. headquarters guiding strategies for the entire business segment, the Group has worked to expand the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business and contract research organization (CRO) business, which has led to a substantial increase in revenue.

In the Plastics Business, the Group has been harnessing the demand recovery to achieve significant revenue growth as well as working to expand sales of strategic products.

In the First Three Months of FY ending March 2022, the Company reported revenue of 82,310 million yen (up 21.9% year-on-year), core operating profit of 12,551 million yen (up 56.5% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 8,163 million yen (up 623.8% year-on-year).

-2-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JSR CORPORATION
02:04aJSR : (Delayed)Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the ..
PU
08/17Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China
RE
08/11JSR : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Reward for Shares wi..
PU
07/21Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. announced that it has received $43 million in fundi..
CI
07/16Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. expects to receive funding
CI
07/12JSR to Issue Nearly $5 Million Worth of Shares for Stock Compensation Program
MT
07/12JSR : Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensa..
PU
06/09JSR : Results of Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors
PU
05/31JSR Swings to Loss in FY21
MT
05/28JSR : In Regards to the Report from voting advisory firms on Proposal No. 7 of t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 381 B 3 467 M 3 467 M
Net income 2022 31 268 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2022 46 250 M 421 M 421 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 769 B 7 013 M 7 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 278
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart JSR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JSR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 580,00 JPY
Average target price 3 837,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric R. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Nobuo Kawahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideki Miyazaki Director, Head-Finance & Public Relations
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Sugata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSR CORPORATION24.57%7 013
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.92%99 029
AIR LIQUIDE12.95%83 303
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.51%53 090
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.75.55%35 068
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.2.57%33 596