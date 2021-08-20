JSR : (Delayed)Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (under IFRS)
(Percentages indicateyear-on-yearchanges.)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022(from April 1, 2021 to June 30 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Revenue
Core Operating profit
Operating profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
82,310
21.9
12,551
56.5
11,149
39.0
8,643
654.2
June 30, 2020
67,542
-
8,020
-
8,020
-
1,146
(85.7)
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of parent
income
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
8,163
623.8
10,697
439.1
37.98
37.93
June 30, 2020
1,128
84.5)
1,983
63.3)
5.25
5.24
June(
30,
2021 11,053 (52.1%)(
Reference: Profit before tax
June 30, 2020
7,266 (-)
Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.
Note: The group has classified the Elastomers business as discontinued operations from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022. In the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements, the group has presented profit or loss from discontinued operations separately from continuing operations, and revenue, core operating profit, operating profit and profit before tax are presented for the amount of continuing operations. As the amounts for the First Three Months of FY Ending March 2021 have also been adjusted to reflect this change, the percent change from the previous year's result is not presented.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable
Equity attributable
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
owners of parent to
total assets
per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2021
683,995
374,401
338,040
49.4
1,572.81
March 31, 2021
672,773
370,736
333,995
49.6
1,554.17
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Core Operating
Profit
Basic
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit
attributable to
earnings per
profit
owners of parent
share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Fiscal year ending
318,000
1.9
43,000
13.5
43,000
25.6
30,000
-
27,000
-
125.64
March 31, 2022
Reference: Profit before
tax
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
42,500
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.
Note: The group has classified the Elastomers business as discontinued operations from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022. In the "Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022" and FY ended March 2021, the group has presented profit or loss from discontinued operations separately from continuing operations, and revenue, core operating profit, operating profit and profit before tax are presented for the amount of continuing operations. The amounts of FY ended March 2021 are before audit.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
226,126,145 shares
As of March 31, 2021
226,126,145 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021
11,199,440 shares
As of March 31, 2021
11,223,335 shares
c. Average number of shares during the period
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
214,914,109 shares
For the three months ended June 30, 2020
214,728,281 shares
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st quarter, FY ending March 2022
Table for Contents for the Attachment
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results …………………………………………………………
2
(1) Explanation of Business Results ……………………………………………………………………
2
(2) Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results ……
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st quarter, FY ending March 2022
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
(1) Explanation of Business Results
Overview of the First Three Months of FY ending March 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
Among the JSR Group's main customer industries, the semiconductor market has been favorable, thanks to widening infrastructure and device demand driven by continued digitalization. The flat-panel display market saw a return to strong panel production, and biologics-related markets remained solid. Automobile production and tire production were up significantly from the previous year, as demand continues to recover.
Amid these circumstances, JSR Group has concentrated its resources on the expansion of the Digital Solutions Business and Life Sciences Business, which have high growth potential in the global market and where the Group can better demonstrate its strength in technological innovation. Although the Elastomers Business has earned international trust with its advanced technological capabilities, the business landscape is becoming increasingly challenging due to intensifying global competition and other factors. Given these business conditions, JSR Group launched a review of its strategic approaches while implementing business structural reforms and taking measures to improve profitability. As a result of the review and in the interest of ensuring the future growth of the Elastomers Business, JSR decided to establish a new subsidiary named Japan Synthetic Rubber Spin-off Preparation Co., Ltd. that succeeds to the Company's Elastomers Business through an absorption-type split, after which JSR will transfer all shares of Japan Synthetic Rubber Spin-off Preparation Co., Ltd. to ENEOS Corporation. The share transfer is planned to be completed in April 2022, after obtaining the necessary clearances, permits, and approvals under Japanese and international competition laws and other laws and regulations.
Accordingly, JSR has classified the Elastomers Business as discontinued operations from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022. Moreover, certain reclassifications have been made to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and related Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of FY ended March 2021 to conform to the presentation format for the First Quarter of FY ending March 2022.
In the Digital Solutions Business, the Group has been expanding sales of products in the Semiconductor Materials Business applicable to cutting-edge technologies, and in the Display Materials Business, it has been pushing to expand sales particularly of competitive products in the China market where continued growth is anticipated.
In the Life Sciences Business, with the U.S. headquarters guiding strategies for the entire business segment, the Group has worked to expand the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business and contract research organization (CRO) business, which has led to a substantial increase in revenue.
In the Plastics Business, the Group has been harnessing the demand recovery to achieve significant revenue growth as well as working to expand sales of strategic products.
In the First Three Months of FY ending March 2022, the Company reported revenue of 82,310 million yen (up 21.9% year-on-year), core operating profit of 12,551 million yen (up 56.5% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 8,163 million yen (up 623.8% year-on-year).
