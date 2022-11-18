JSR : Full version

Editorial Policy

Our corporate mission, "Materials Innovation," states that "We create value through materials to enrich society, people, and the environment." Based on this mission, we seek to provide the materials that are indispensable to society and thereby contribute to society and earn its trust.

This report was created to help all stakeholders, including

shareholders and investors, to better understand JSR Group's business model and corporate value. It contains ﬁnancial information such as management strategies and non-ﬁnancial information including matters relating to the environment and society, with reference to the disclosure framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation.