Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JSR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2743.00 JPY   -0.65%
05:39aJsr : Full version
PU
11/11Jsr : Summary of Q&A session of Conference call
PU
11/07JSR Corporation Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSR : Full version

11/18/2022 | 05:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIALS INNOVATION

JSR REPORT 2022

For the year ended March 31, 2022

Editorial Policy

Our corporate mission, "Materials Innovation," states that "We create value through materials to enrich society, people, and the environment." Based on this mission, we seek to provide the materials that are indispensable to society and thereby contribute to society and earn its trust.

This report was created to help all stakeholders, including

shareholders and investors, to better understand JSR Group's business model and corporate value. It contains ﬁnancial information such as management strategies and non-ﬁnancial information including matters relating to the environment and society, with reference to the disclosure framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation.

Information Disclosure System and Target Readers

Investors

Individual

shareholders

Financial Information

IR site

Convocation

Business

notices

activity reports

Research

Students

and

organizations

job seekers

  • Securities reports

About the Cover

JSR Group's desire to act dynamically in response to the profound changes happening in our world is represented by the shape of an arrow moving forward.

With our corporate mission of "Materials Innovation," we will continue to create value as a technology company to contribute to the sustainable society.

Forward-looking Statements

MATERIALS INNOVATION

JSR REPORT 2022

For the year ended March 31, 2022

MATERIALS

INNOVATION

JSR REPORT 2022

For the year ended March 31, 2022

  • Sustainability site

Integrated Report

Corporate Proﬁle

Covers overall strategy and

Company

introduction

NGOs and

important ﬁnancial and

video

non-ﬁnancial information

Area citizens

non-proﬁts

Small booklets

Corporate Governance

Social media

Report

  • ESG Data

Non-Financial Information

Customers

Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future plans, strategies, projected performance and outlook are based on information available at the time of writing. Readers are cautioned that economic trends in JSR's target markets and other risks, and factors beyond the Company's control could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by management. In this report, Fiscal Year (FY) means the year ending March 31.

For example, FY2021 means April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022. FY2022 forecasts are as of April 2022.

Please refer to the JSR website for the latest forecasts.

and businessEmployees partners

Contents

Creating Corporate Value

  1. Corporate Mission
  2. How We Have Practiced
    Our Corporate Mission Historically
  3. The Search for Solutions to Society's Problems
  4. Medium- to Long-term Value Creation
  5. The Value JSR Provides
  1. Financial Information
  2. Non-FinancialInformation

Management Policy & Strategy

11 CEO Message

17 Medium-term Management Policy

19 Focus Business 1

Digital Solutions Business

21 Focus Business 2

Life Sciences Business

23 CFO Message

27 Message from Our Chief Sustainability Ofﬁcer

29 Human Resources Strategy

32 R&D Strategy

How We Accelerate Corporate

Data Section

Value Creation

35

Protecting the Environment and

57

Ten-Year Summary

Reducing Environmental Impact

58

36

At a Glance

Reporting as Based on

59

TCFD Recommendations

Digital Solutions Business

37

Health and Safety

61

Life Sciences Business

39

Respect for Human Rights

62

Plastics Business

40

Supply Chain Management

63

Main Group Enterprises

41

Corporate Governance

64

Corporate Data

50 Outside Directors' Messages

65

Management's Discussion and Analysis

51

Ofﬁcers

70

Consolidated Financial Statements

52 Compliance

  1. Risk Management
  2. Communication with Stakeholders

JSR REPORT 2022

Creating Corporate Value Management Policy & Strategy

How We Accelerate Corporate Value Creation Data Section 03

CORPORATE MISSION

Materials Innovation

We create value through materials to enrich society, people and the environment

MANAGEMENT POLICIES

Our efforts to realize the corporate mission of JSR Group are guided by a management policy consisting of two core components.

The first is a set of universal and unchanging "fundamental pillars of management" through which we work to achieve continuing growth.

The second is our "responsibilities to stakeholders," which are an expression of our responsibilities as a good corporate citizen.

Fundamental Pillars of Management

Continuous creation of businesses

As society evolves, so does the demand for specialized materials and advanced products. JSR continuously evolves to anticipate and respond to changing marketing needs and, in doing so, achieve dynamic growth.

Enhancement of corporate culture

As society evolves, so will our organization. JSR will build on its existing positive corporate culture to create an organization and management style with the vitality to keep evolving.

Increase in corporate value

JSR will position itself to increase our overall corporate value by creating businesses through materials with focuses on customer satisfaction and the fulfillment of employees.

Responsibility to Our Stakeholders

Responsibility to our customers / business partners

When interacting with our business partners and customers, the JSR Group will:

  • Constantly evolve to meet the demand for new materials
  • Always strive to increase customer satisfaction
  • Act in good faith and maintain fair and equitable business relations
  • Continue to be socially and environmentally conscious throughout the supply chain

Responsibility to our employees

All employees should expect:

  • To be evaluated and rewarded based on fair standards
  • Continuous opportunities to grow by challenging themselves
  • Acceptance of the diversity of fellow colleagues and to be provided a place where all employees can work together as a team

Responsibility to society

All members of the JSR Group will honor our responsibility to both the local and global communities through:

  • Responsible and respectful business practices (Responsible Care) that consider the environment and safety
  • Support of environmental conservation by providing eco-friendly products
  • Reduction of our environmental impact throughout the entire product lifecycle
  • Active contribution to conserving biodiversity throughout its business activities and the entire product lifecycle

Responsibility to shareholders

Group will maintain its responsibility to shareholders by:

  • Aiming to increase corporate value by creating business opportunities through materials
  • Constantly enhancing management efficiencies
  • Inspiring trust by being highly transparent and conducting sound corporate management practices

JSR REPORT 2022

Creating Corporate Value Management Policy & Strategy

How We Accelerate Corporate Value Creation Data Section 04

How We Have Practiced Our Corporate Mission Historically

JSR Group has continually updated our business portfolio since our founding because we see changing times as opportunities.

Maximum profit of

Maximum profit of

60 billion yen

over 60 billion yen

Digital Solutions Business &

Operating

Life Sciences Business become core businesses

Life Sciences Business

Current Business Portfolio*1

Target Business Portfolio in FY2024*2

profit

Avg. ROIC FY2017-FY2020 (%)

ROIC FY2024 (%)

40

40

Display

& Edge

Display

& Edge

Digital Solutions Business

Digital Solutions Business

30

Computing

30

Computing

Semiconductors

20

20

Semi-

Plastics

conductors

10

10

Focus

Life

Businesses

Life

Sciences

Petrochemical Businesses

Petrochemical Businesses

Petrochemical Businesses

Sciences

Plastics

0

Elastomers

0

-15

-5 0 5

15

25

0

5

10

15

20

1957

2000

2010

2020

Revenue CAGR FY2017-FY2020 (%)

Revenue CAGR FY2021-FY2024 (%)

JSR INITIAL

EXPLORATORY

ADVANCED

BUSINESS

STRENGTHENING

DIVERSIFICATION

DIVERSIFICATION

STRUCTURAL

NEXT-GENERATION

BUILDING A RESILIENT ORGANIZATION ADAPTABLE TO CHANGE

PHASE

PHASE

PHASE

REFORM PHASE

BUSINESSES

2020 -

1957-1973

1974-1990

1991-2001

2002-2010

2011-2019

Launching synthetic rubber

Making factories

Expanding business built around semiconductor

Promoting sustainability management

production in Japan

more eco-friendly

and display materials

Building global production

system

Yokkaichi Plant

Enter

operations

photoresist

begin

market

Japan Synthetic

Chiba and

Rubber Co., Ltd.

Kashima Plant

Enter display

is founded

operations begin

materials market

Strategically investing in and developing life sciences

Materiality identified

and environment/energy

Practice 5 foundations for promoting

sustainability management

KBI Biopharma, Inc. (U.S.) and MEDICAL &

BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD.

become consolidated subsidiaries

*1 Acquisition is included in revenue CAGR of Plastics and Life Sciences

Circle size: Avg. Core Operating Profit in FY2017-FY2020

Selexis SA and Crown Bioscience

*2 Circle size: Core Operating Profit in FY2024

International become

consolidated subsidiaries

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSR CORPORATION
05:39aJsr : Full version
PU
11/11Jsr : Summary of Q&A session of Conference call
PU
11/07JSR Corporation Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31..
CI
11/07JSR Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
CI
11/02TRADING UPDATES: Caledonia buys Motapa Mining, Gem Diamonds revenue up
AN
11/02Jsr : Minutes
PU
11/01Jsr : Joins Semiconductor Climate Consortium as Founding Member
PU
10/31Jsr : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 2Q FY Ending March 2023
PU
10/31Jsr : 22Q2_Presentation Material for earnings announcement
PU
10/13JSR Corporation agreed to acquire remaining 60% stake in JSR Electronic Materials Korea..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JSR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 409 B 2 905 M 2 905 M
Net income 2023 39 500 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2023 89 292 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 573 B 4 076 M 4 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 9 696
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JSR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JSR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 761,00 JPY
Average target price 3 602,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric R. Johnson Managing Executive Officer
Nobuo Kawahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Makoto Doi Compliance Manager & Head-Legal
Tadayuki Seki Independent Outside Director
David Robert Hale Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSR CORPORATION-36.89%4 076
ECOLAB INC.-36.14%42 126
SIKA AG-36.11%38 980
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION18.69%32 504
GIVAUDAN SA-33.56%30 878
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.28%16 384