JSR : Full version

Our corporate mission, "Materials Innovation," states that "We create value through materials to enrich society, people, and the environment." Based on this mission, we seek to provide the materials that are indispensable to society and thereby contribute to society and earn its trust.
This report was created to help all stakeholders, including
shareholders and investors, to better understand JSR Group's business model and corporate value. It contains ﬁnancial information such as management strategies and non-ﬁnancial information including matters relating to the environment and society, with reference to the disclosure framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation.
Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future plans, strategies, projected performance and outlook are based on information available at the time of writing. Readers are cautioned that economic trends in JSR's target markets and other risks, and factors beyond the Company's control could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by management. In this report, Fiscal Year (FY) means the year ending March 31.
For example, FY2021 means April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022. FY2022 forecasts are as of April 2022.
CORPORATE MISSION
Materials Innovation
We create value through materials to enrich society, people and the environment
MANAGEMENT POLICIES
Our efforts to realize the corporate mission of JSR Group are guided by a management policy consisting of two core components.
The first is a set of universal and unchanging "fundamental pillars of management" through which we work to achieve continuing growth.
The second is our "responsibilities to stakeholders," which are an expression of our responsibilities as a good corporate citizen.
Fundamental Pillars of Management
Continuous creation of businesses
As society evolves, so does the demand for specialized materials and advanced products. JSR continuously evolves to anticipate and respond to changing marketing needs and, in doing so, achieve dynamic growth.
Enhancement of corporate culture
As society evolves, so will our organization. JSR will build on its existing positive corporate culture to create an organization and management style with the vitality to keep evolving.
Increase in corporate value
JSR will position itself to increase our overall corporate value by creating businesses through materials with focuses on customer satisfaction and the fulfillment of employees.
Responsibility to Our Stakeholders
Responsibility to our customers / business partners
When interacting with our business partners and customers, the JSR Group will:
Constantly evolve to meet the demand for new materials
Always strive to increase customer satisfaction
Act in good faith and maintain fair and equitable business relations
Continue to be socially and environmentally conscious throughout the supply chain
Responsibility to our employees
All employees should expect:
To be evaluated and rewarded based on fair standards
Continuous opportunities to grow by challenging themselves
Acceptance of the diversity of fellow colleagues and to be provided a place where all employees can work together as a team
Responsibility to society
All members of the JSR Group will honor our responsibility to both the local and global communities through:
Responsible and respectful business practices (Responsible Care) that consider the environment and safety
Support of environmental conservation by providing eco-friendly products
Reduction of our environmental impact throughout the entire product lifecycle
Active contribution to conserving biodiversity throughout its business activities and the entire product lifecycle
Responsibility to shareholders
Group will maintain its responsibility to shareholders by:
Aiming to increase corporate value by creating business opportunities through materials
Constantly enhancing management efficiencies
Inspiring trust by being highly transparent and conducting sound corporate management practices
How We Have Practiced Our Corporate Mission Historically
JSR Group has continually updated our business portfolio since our founding because we see changing times as opportunities.
Maximum profit of
Maximum profit of
60 billion yen
over 60 billion yen
Digital Solutions Business &
Operating
Life Sciences Business become core businesses
Life Sciences Business
Current Business Portfolio*1
Target Business Portfolio in FY2024*2
profit
Avg. ROIC FY2017-FY2020 (%)
ROIC FY2024 (%)
40
40
Display
& Edge
Display
& Edge
Digital Solutions Business
Digital Solutions Business
30
Computing
30
Computing
Semiconductors
20
20
Semi-
Plastics
conductors
10
10
Focus
Life
Businesses
Life
Sciences
Petrochemical Businesses
Petrochemical Businesses
Petrochemical Businesses
Sciences
Plastics
0
Elastomers
0
-15
-5 0 5
15
25
0
5
10
15
20
1957
2000
2010
2020
Revenue CAGR FY2017-FY2020 (%)
Revenue CAGR FY2021-FY2024 (%)
JSR INITIAL
EXPLORATORY
ADVANCED
BUSINESS
STRENGTHENING
DIVERSIFICATION
DIVERSIFICATION
STRUCTURAL
NEXT-GENERATION
BUILDING A RESILIENT ORGANIZATION ADAPTABLE TO CHANGE
PHASE
PHASE
PHASE
REFORM PHASE
BUSINESSES
2020 -
1957-1973
1974-1990
1991-2001
2002-2010
2011-2019
Launching synthetic rubber
Making factories
Expanding business built around semiconductor
Promoting sustainability management
production in Japan
more eco-friendly
and display materials
Building global production
system
Yokkaichi Plant
Enter
operations
photoresist
begin
market
Japan Synthetic
Chiba and
Rubber Co., Ltd.
Kashima Plant
Enter display
is founded
operations begin
materials market
Strategically investing in and developing life sciences
Materiality identified
and environment/energy
Practice 5 foundations for promoting
sustainability management
KBI Biopharma, Inc. (U.S.) and MEDICAL &
BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD.
become consolidated subsidiaries
*1 Acquisition is included in revenue CAGR of Plastics and Life Sciences
Circle size: Avg. Core Operating Profit in FY2017-FY2020
