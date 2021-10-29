JSR Group Issues its “2021 Sustainability Report”

JSR Corporation (CEO: Eric Johnson) is pleased to announce that it has issued the JSR Group Sustainability Report 2021, a summary of sustainability initiatives undertaken by JSR Group in FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021). It covers the 65 members of JSR Group, consisting of JSR Corporation as well as Group members in Japan and abroad. The report is available on the JSR website.

The report features an overview of activities in FY2020 and a message on the Group's aims and coming initiatives by Mika Nakayama, the director in charge of sustainability promotion.





It also provides descriptions of JSR Group's basic policies, activities, targets, and performance for its non-financial activities together with detailed ESG data. Additionally, it presents JSR Group's materiality (priority issues), which was reassessed in concurrence with the Group's new medium-term management policy, by detailing the selection process and providing evaluation comments (third-party opinion) received from an outside expert.







Top page of JSR's Sustainability website