Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JSR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:16 2022-11-02 am EDT
2691.00 JPY   -1.32%
12:40aJsr : Joins Semiconductor Climate Consortium as Founding Member
PU
10/31Jsr : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 2Q FY Ending March 2023
PU
10/31Jsr : 22Q2_Presentation Material for earnings announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSR : Joins Semiconductor Climate Consortium as Founding Member

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, Japan - November 2, 2022 -JSR Corporation today announced it has become a founding member of the new Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), a group formed with other companies from across the semiconductor value chain and SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. The SCC is the first global collaborative of semiconductor companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"At JSR, we are fully committed to sustainability and look forward to the expertise, alignment, and support we will gain as a founding member of the SCC," said Tadahiro Suhara, Managing Officer of JSR Corporation. "We are excited and ready to move quickly to determine ways that we can come together to impact the semiconductor value chain."

"I applaud JSR for its commitment to become a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool industry resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges and to meet tracking and reporting requirements across the value chain. The SCC members look forward to defining and prioritizing sustainability goals and to harness the collective energy of the global semiconductor supply chain to create solutions."

To learn more about the consortium, visit the website at https://semi.org/en/industry-groups/semiconductor-climate-consortium

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSR CORPORATION
12:40aJsr : Joins Semiconductor Climate Consortium as Founding Member
PU
10/31Jsr : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 2Q FY Ending March 2023
PU
10/31Jsr : 22Q2_Presentation Material for earnings announcement
PU
10/13JSR Corporation agreed to acquire remaining 60% stake in JSR Electronic Materials Korea..
CI
09/29JSR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/27Jsr : Crown Bioscience & MBL launch joint venture to serve Japanese biopharmaceutical comm..
PU
09/27Jsr : Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and JSR Corporation Agree to Collaborate in Development of Globa..
PU
09/22UBS Starts JSR at Buy With 3,720 Yen Price Target
MT
09/15Jsr : Report 2022
PU
09/12Jsr : Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JSR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 406 B 2 742 M 2 742 M
Net income 2023 39 576 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2023 67 619 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 566 B 3 819 M 3 819 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 696
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JSR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JSR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 3 688,24 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric R. Johnson Managing Executive Officer
Nobuo Kawahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Makoto Doi Compliance Manager & Head-Legal
Tadayuki Seki Independent Outside Director
David Robert Hale Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSR CORPORATION-35.22%3 955
ECOLAB INC.-33.04%44 763
SIKA AG-40.61%34 663
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION19.72%32 781
GIVAUDAN SA-37.60%27 554
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-38.34%14 705