JSR : Joins Semiconductor Climate Consortium as Founding Member

Tokyo, Japan - November 2, 2022 -JSR Corporation today announced it has become a founding member of the new Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), a group formed with other companies from across the semiconductor value chain and SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. The SCC is the first global collaborative of semiconductor companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.





"At JSR, we are fully committed to sustainability and look forward to the expertise, alignment, and support we will gain as a founding member of the SCC," said Tadahiro Suhara, Managing Officer of JSR Corporation. "We are excited and ready to move quickly to determine ways that we can come together to impact the semiconductor value chain."





"I applaud JSR for its commitment to become a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool industry resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges and to meet tracking and reporting requirements across the value chain. The SCC members look forward to defining and prioritizing sustainability goals and to harness the collective energy of the global semiconductor supply chain to create solutions."





To learn more about the consortium, visit the website at https://semi.org/en/industry-groups/semiconductor-climate-consortium



