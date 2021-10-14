Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JSR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSR : KBI Biopharma Completes Eurofins DiscoverX Products Specialized Bioassay Certification Program

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBI Biopharma, a JSR Life Sciences Company, announced on October 11, 2021 the completionof Eurofins, an industry leader in assays for drug discovery, development, and QC lot release, DiscoverX products specialized bioassay certification program.

For more information on 'KBI Biopharma Completes Eurofins DiscoverX Products Specialized Bioassay Certification Program', visit KBI Biopharma's webpage on the new service.

https://www.kbibiopharma.com/our-resources/kbi-biopharma-completes-eurofins-discoverx-products-specialized-bioassay-certification-program

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JSR CORPORATION
03:32aJSR : KBI Biopharma Completes Eurofins DiscoverX Products Specialized Bioassay Certificati..
PU
10/12AMERICAN AIRLINES : Boeing will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated agains..
RE
10/08JSR : Crown Bioscience Launches ‘3D Ex Vivo Patient Tissue Platform' to Improve Pred..
PU
09/30JSR : (Progress of disclosure items)Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segm..
PU
09/29JSR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22JSR : to Establish a New Subsidiary for Semiconductor Materials Business in Singapore
PU
09/17JSR Buys Out US Semiconductor Solutions Provider Inpria
MT
09/17JSR Corporation signed an agreement to acquire remaining 79% stake in Inpria Corporatio..
CI
09/16JSR : MBL established a new R&D and manufacturing site for in vitro diagnostic products an..
PU
09/16BRIEFING MATERIAL ON NOTICE OF ACQUI : 2,035kb)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 352 B 3 104 M 3 104 M
Net income 2022 32 006 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2022 50 750 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 810 B 7 144 M 7 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 278
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart JSR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JSR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 770,00 JPY
Average target price 4 123,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric R. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Nobuo Kawahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideki Miyazaki Director, Head-Finance & Public Relations
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Sugata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSR CORPORATION31.18%7 144
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION30.37%105 737
AIR LIQUIDE4.63%76 807
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.83%50 616
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.60.38%33 906
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.04%32 207