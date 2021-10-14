JSR : KBI Biopharma Completes Eurofins DiscoverX Products Specialized Bioassay Certification Program

KBI Biopharma, a JSR Life Sciences Company, announced on October 11, 2021 the completionof Eurofins, an industry leader in assays for drug discovery, development, and QC lot release, DiscoverX products specialized bioassay certification program.





For more information on 'KBI Biopharma Completes Eurofins DiscoverX Products Specialized Bioassay Certification Program', visit KBI Biopharma's webpage on the new service.



