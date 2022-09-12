JSR : Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsidiary.pdf
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
September 12, 2022
Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsidiary
JSR Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JSR") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of JSR, at its meeting held on September 12, 2022, resolved to transfer all of the shares of Crown Bioscience International, a 100% subsidiary, to JSR North America Holdings, Inc., a its subsidiary in U.S., by way of an in-kind contribution, followed by the subsequent transfer of all of the shares from JSR North America Holdings, Inc. to JSR Life Sciences, LLC, a its sub-subsidiary, by way of an in-kind contribution. As a result, Crown Bioscience International will become its sub-subsidiary, remaining to be included within the scope of consolidation.
1. Purpose of transfer
It was decided to transfer all of our shares in order to improve the efficiency of our life sciences business in the U.S.
2．Outline of the subsidiary(specified subsidiary) that will become a sub-subsidiary
1
Name
Crown Bioscience International
2
Location
16550 West Bernardo Drive Building 5, Suite 525 San Diego, CA 92127, USA
3
Representative
Armin Spura, Representative Director & CEO
4
Description of Business
Drug discovery and development services including translational platforms to advance oncology,
inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research
5
Capital
44.8 M US$ (Approx. 6.3Billion Yen *1)
6
Date of Establishment
April 25, 2006
7
Major shareholders and
JSR Corporation 100%
percentage of shares held
Capital
JSR's equity interest is 100%.
8
Relationship
Personnel
An officer of JSR serves as director of this company
Business
JSR lends funds to and guarantees the liabilities of this company.
9
Operating results and financial position for the three most recent fiscal years *1
(Million Yen)
FY ended March 2020
FY ended March 2021
FY ended March2022
Net Asset
7,486
9,080
12,806
Total Asset
11,667
13,738
18,501
Net Asset per Share
75
91
128
Revenue
-
-
-
Operating Profit
159
-402
-981
Operating Income
1,824
552
3,428
1
Operating Income per Share
18,239
5,520
34,280
(Thousand yen)
Dividend per Share
-
-
-
3.1 Outline of transferee
1
Name
JSR North America Holdings, Inc.
2
Location
1280 North Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA
3
Representative
Eric Johnson, President
4
Description of Business
Management and oversight of JSR Micro, Inc. and JSR Life Sciences, LLC's global
operations
5
Capital
30 M US$ (Approx. 4.2 billion yen)*1
6
Net asset
34 M US$ (4.7 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1
7
Total asset
194M US$ (27.0 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1
8
Date of Establishment
January 1, 2019
9
Major shareholders and
JSR Corporation 100%
percentage of shares held
Capital
JSR's equity interest is 100%.
10
Relationship
Personnel
A director CEO of JSR serves as president of this company, and
two directors serve as directors of this company.
Business
JSR lends funds to and guarantees the liabilities of this company.
3.2 Outline of subsequent transferee
1
Name
JSR Life Sciences, LLC
2
Location
1280 North Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA
3
Representative
Tim Lowery, President
4
Description of Business
JSR Life Sciences global business headquarters and distribution of Life Sciences
products in the US market.
5
Capital
4 M US$ (Approx. 0.6 billion yen)*1
6
Net asset
-44 M US$ (-6.1 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1
7
Total asset
22 M US$ (3.0 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1
8
Date of Establishment
January 1, 2019
9
Major shareholders and
JSR North America Holdings, Inc.
100％
percentage of shares held
Capital
JSR's equity interest is 100%, including indirect holdings.
10
Relationship
Personnel
An officer of JSR serves as president of this company
Business
JSR lends funds to this company.
*1: Exchange rate on September 1, 2022 USD = 139.53yen (This rate is different from the actual exchange rate at the time of closing of accounts.)
2
4．Number of shares transferred and status of shares held before and after transfer
Number of shares held prior to
100 shares
1
transfer
（number of voting rights:100）
（Percentage of voting rights:100.00%）
2
Number of shares transferred
100 shares
（number of voting rights:0）
0 shares（indirect holdings 100 shares）
3
Number of shares held after transfer
（number of voting rights:100）
（percentage of voting rights:100.00%）
5. Schedule
1
Date of resolution by the Board of
September 12, 2022
Directors
2
Date of contract
October 1, 2022(Planned)
3
Date of share transfer
October 1, 2022(Planned)
6．Impact on financial performance
After the Transfer of Share, Crown Bioscience International will continue to be included within the scope of our company's consolidation. The impact on our financial results will be minimal, but we will promptly disclose any matters that should be announced.
