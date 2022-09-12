Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  JSR Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-12 am EDT
3155.00 JPY   +0.16%
02:20aJSR : Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsidiary.pdf
PU
09/05Block Energy Starts Well Drilling Project in Georgia; Stock Jumps 5%
MT
08/25JSR : to Establish a New Subsidiary for Semiconductor Materials in China
PU
JSR : Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsidiary.pdf

09/12/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

September 12, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company name:

JSR Corporation

Representative:

Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO

(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries to:

Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager

Corporate Communications Dept.

TEL: (03) 6218-3517 (Japan)

+81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsidiary

JSR Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JSR") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of JSR, at its meeting held on September 12, 2022, resolved to transfer all of the shares of Crown Bioscience International, a 100% subsidiary, to JSR North America Holdings, Inc., a its subsidiary in U.S., by way of an in-kind contribution, followed by the subsequent transfer of all of the shares from JSR North America Holdings, Inc. to JSR Life Sciences, LLC, a its sub-subsidiary, by way of an in-kind contribution. As a result, Crown Bioscience International will become its sub-subsidiary, remaining to be included within the scope of consolidation.

1. Purpose of transfer

It was decided to transfer all of our shares in order to improve the efficiency of our life sciences business in the U.S.

2Outline of the subsidiary(specified subsidiary) that will become a sub-subsidiary

1

Name

Crown Bioscience International

2

Location

16550 West Bernardo Drive Building 5, Suite 525 San Diego, CA 92127, USA

3

Representative

Armin Spura, Representative Director & CEO

4

Description of Business

Drug discovery and development services including translational platforms to advance oncology,

inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research

5

Capital

44.8 M US$ (Approx. 6.3Billion Yen *1)

6

Date of Establishment

April 25, 2006

7

Major shareholders and

JSR Corporation 100%

percentage of shares held

Capital

JSR's equity interest is 100%.

8

Relationship

Personnel

An officer of JSR serves as director of this company

Business

JSR lends funds to and guarantees the liabilities of this company.

9

Operating results and financial position for the three most recent fiscal years *1

(Million Yen)

FY ended March 2020

FY ended March 2021

FY ended March2022

Net Asset

7,486

9,080

12,806

Total Asset

11,667

13,738

18,501

Net Asset per Share

75

91

128

Revenue

-

-

-

Operating Profit

159

-402

-981

Operating Income

1,824

552

3,428

1

Operating Income per Share

18,239

5,520

34,280

(Thousand yen)

Dividend per Share

-

-

-

3.1 Outline of transferee

1

Name

JSR North America Holdings, Inc.

2

Location

1280 North Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA

3

Representative

Eric Johnson, President

4

Description of Business

Management and oversight of JSR Micro, Inc. and JSR Life Sciences, LLC's global

operations

5

Capital

30 M US$ (Approx. 4.2 billion yen)*1

6

Net asset

34 M US$ (4.7 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1

7

Total asset

194M US$ (27.0 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1

8

Date of Establishment

January 1, 2019

9

Major shareholders and

JSR Corporation 100%

percentage of shares held

Capital

JSR's equity interest is 100%.

10

Relationship

Personnel

A director CEO of JSR serves as president of this company, and

two directors serve as directors of this company.

Business

JSR lends funds to and guarantees the liabilities of this company.

3.2 Outline of subsequent transferee

1

Name

JSR Life Sciences, LLC

2

Location

1280 North Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA

3

Representative

Tim Lowery, President

4

Description of Business

JSR Life Sciences global business headquarters and distribution of Life Sciences

products in the US market.

5

Capital

4 M US$ (Approx. 0.6 billion yen)*1

6

Net asset

-44 M US$ (-6.1 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1

7

Total asset

22 M US$ (3.0 billion yen) FY ended March2022 *1

8

Date of Establishment

January 1, 2019

9

Major shareholders and

JSR North America Holdings, Inc.

100

percentage of shares held

Capital

JSR's equity interest is 100%, including indirect holdings.

10

Relationship

Personnel

An officer of JSR serves as president of this company

Business

JSR lends funds to this company.

*1: Exchange rate on September 1, 2022 USD = 139.53yen (This rate is different from the actual exchange rate at the time of closing of accounts.)

2

4Number of shares transferred and status of shares held before and after transfer

Number of shares held prior to

100 shares

1

transfer

number of voting rights:100

Percentage of voting rights:100.00%

2

Number of shares transferred

100 shares

number of voting rights:0

0 sharesindirect holdings 100 shares

3

Number of shares held after transfer

number of voting rights:100

percentage of voting rights:100.00%

5. Schedule

1

Date of resolution by the Board of

September 12, 2022

Directors

2

Date of contract

October 1, 2022(Planned)

3

Date of share transfer

October 1, 2022(Planned)

6Impact on financial performance

After the Transfer of Share, Crown Bioscience International will continue to be included within the scope of our company's consolidation. The impact on our financial results will be minimal, but we will promptly disclose any matters that should be announced.

###

3

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
