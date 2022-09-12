JSR : Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsidiary.pdf

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

September 12, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company name: JSR Corporation Representative: Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO (Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries to: Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept. TEL: (03) 6218-3517 (Japan) +81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice Concerning Transfer of Shares to a Subsidiary Involving a Change in Sub-subsidiary

JSR Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JSR") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of JSR, at its meeting held on September 12, 2022, resolved to transfer all of the shares of Crown Bioscience International, a 100% subsidiary, to JSR North America Holdings, Inc., a its subsidiary in U.S., by way of an in-kind contribution, followed by the subsequent transfer of all of the shares from JSR North America Holdings, Inc. to JSR Life Sciences, LLC, a its sub-subsidiary, by way of an in-kind contribution. As a result, Crown Bioscience International will become its sub-subsidiary, remaining to be included within the scope of consolidation.

1. Purpose of transfer

It was decided to transfer all of our shares in order to improve the efficiency of our life sciences business in the U.S.

2．Outline of the subsidiary(specified subsidiary) that will become a sub-subsidiary