  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  JSR Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/10
4175 JPY   +2.08%
02:02aJSR : Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment “Prime Market”
PU
12:12aJSR : Issues JSR Report 2021 in English
PU
09/10JSR : to establish the JSR Group's Human Rights Policy
PU
Summary 
Summary

JSR : Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment “Prime Market”

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

September 13, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company name:

JSR Corporation

Representative:

Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO

(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries to:

Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager

Corporate Communications Dept.

TEL: (03)6218-3517 (Japan)

+81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"

JSR received the results of its initial assessment from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) on

July 9, 2021, that the Company complied with continued listing requirements for the "Prime

Market" in the new market segment.

Based on the results, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved at its meeting held on

September 13, 2021 to select and apply for the "Prime Market" in the transition to the new market

segment of TSE, which is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2022.

We will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of

the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set by the TSE.

###

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
