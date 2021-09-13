JSR : Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment “Prime Market”

Translation

September 13, 2021 To whom it may concern, Company name: JSR Corporation Representative: Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO (Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries to: Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept. TEL: (03)6218-3517 (Japan) +81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"

JSR received the results of its initial assessment from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) on

July 9, 2021, that the Company complied with continued listing requirements for the "Prime

Market" in the new market segment.

Based on the results, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved at its meeting held on

September 13, 2021 to select and apply for the "Prime Market" in the transition to the new market

segment of TSE, which is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2022.

We will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of

the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set by the TSE.

