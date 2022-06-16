Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JSR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
3630.00 JPY   -1.36%
02:13aJSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition
PU
06/15JSR Buys Back Shares for $135 Million
MT
06/14JSR : KBI and Selexis announced Completion of Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Geneva
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

June 16, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company name:

JSR Corporation

Representative:

Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO

(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries to:

Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager

Corporate Communications Dept.

TEL: (03)6218-3517 (Japan)

+81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and

Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition

(Purchase of shares pursuant to the provisions of Articles of Incorporation, in accordance with Article 165 (2) of the Corporation Act of Japan)

This serves as notification that JSR Corporation purchased its own shares, as indicated below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165 (3) of the Corporation Act of Japan.

Concomitantly, notice is given that with this purchase the acquisition of Treasury Stock has been concluded according to the determinations made at the meeting of the company's Board of Directors on April 25, 2022.

  1. Type of shares purchased:
  2. Total number of shares purchased:
  3. Total purchase cost:
  4. Period of purchase(on a trade basis):
  5. Method of purchase:

Common shares of the company 2,813,400 shares

11,777,164,996 yen

From June 1, 2022 to June 10, 2022 Market purchase through a securities company based on a trade contract

Common shares of the company Up to 10,000,000 shares
Up to 30,000,000,000 yen
From May 9, 2022 to December 30, 2022 Market purchase through a securities company based on a trade contract

Reference

1. Details of the determinations made at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 25, 2022.

1) Type of shares to be purchased:

2) Total number of shares to be purchased:

3) Total purchase cost:

4) Period of purchase:

5) Method of purchase:

2. Cumulative total shares purchased from the date of the resolution:

1)

Total number of shares to be purchased:

7,680,000 shares

2)

Total purchase amount:

29,999,988,491 yen

###

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSR CORPORATION
02:13aJSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition
PU
06/15JSR Buys Back Shares for $135 Million
MT
06/14JSR : KBI and Selexis announced Completion of Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Genev..
PU
06/14JSR : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock
PU
06/08JSR : FY2022 Management Policy Briefing QA Summary
PU
05/18JSR Turns to Black in FY22 after Discontinuing Elastomers Business
MT
05/17JSR Corporation Announces Fiscal Year-End Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, P..
CI
05/17JSR Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2..
CI
05/17JSR Corporation Provides Second Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Y..
CI
05/10JSR Corporation Announces Executive Resignations
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 344 B 2 557 M 2 557 M
Net income 2022 38 352 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2022 80 326 M 597 M 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 791 B 5 887 M 5 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 278
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JSR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JSR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 680,00 JPY
Average target price 4 263,53 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric R. Johnson Managing Executive Officer
Nobuo Kawahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideki Miyazaki Director, Head-Finance & Public Relations
Makoto Doi Head-Legal, Compliance & Secretariat
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSR CORPORATION-13.26%5 887
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-7.76%86 034
AIR LIQUIDE-1.57%73 369
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.72%40 244
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.24%31 937
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-5.18%28 628