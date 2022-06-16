JSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition
June 16, 2022
JSR Corporation
Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO
(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager
Corporate Communications Dept.
TEL: (03)6218-3517 (Japan)
+81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)
Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and
Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition
(Purchase of shares pursuant to the provisions of Articles of Incorporation, in accordance with Article 165 (2) of the Corporation Act of Japan)
This serves as notification that JSR Corporation purchased its own shares, as indicated below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165 (3) of the Corporation Act of Japan.
Concomitantly, notice is given that with this purchase the acquisition of Treasury Stock has been concluded according to the determinations made at the meeting of the company's Board of Directors on April 25, 2022.
Type of shares purchased:
Total number of shares purchased:
Total purchase cost:
Period of purchase(on a trade basis):
Method of purchase:
Common shares of the company 2,813,400 shares
11,777,164,996 yen
From June 1, 2022 to June 10, 2022 Market purchase through a securities company based on a trade contract
Common shares of the company Up to 10,000,000 shares
Up to 30,000,000,000 yen
From May 9, 2022 to December 30, 2022 Market purchase through a securities company based on a trade contract
Reference
1. Details of the determinations made at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 25, 2022.
1) Type of shares to be purchased:
2) Total number of shares to be purchased:
3) Total purchase cost:
4) Period of purchase:
5) Method of purchase:
2. Cumulative total shares purchased from the date of the resolution: