JSR : Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

June 16, 2022
Company name: JSR Corporation
Representative: Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO
(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Purchase of Treasury Stock and

Notice of Conclusion of Acquisition

(Purchase of shares pursuant to the provisions of Articles of Incorporation, in accordance with Article 165 (2) of the Corporation Act of Japan)

This serves as notification that JSR Corporation purchased its own shares, as indicated below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165 (3) of the Corporation Act of Japan.

Concomitantly, notice is given that with this purchase the acquisition of Treasury Stock has been concluded according to the determinations made at the meeting of the company's Board of Directors on April 25, 2022.