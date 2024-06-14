We are pleased to inform you that, pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan, JSR Corporation ("the Company") submitted to the relevant Japanese authority an extraordinary report dated June 7, 2024 with respect to the matters resolved and voting results thereof at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2024 ("the Meeting").

Please note that this is an English translation of the original Notice of Submission of Extraordinary Report which is written in Japanese; therefore, in the event of any conflict between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall be controlling in all respects.

The amendment to the Articles of Incorporation relating to this Proposal 2 will become effective on June 27, 2024, which is the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split, on the condition that Proposal 1 is approved as proposed at the Meeting and the Reverse Stock Split takes effect.

If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed, following the implementation of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company Shares will be delisted and the Tender Offeror will be the exclusive shareholder of the Company, and the provision relating to the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders will become unnecessary. Accordingly, on the condition that the Reverse Stock Split takes effect, Article 15 (Matters for Electronic Provision, etc.) will be entirely deleted, and the number of articles shall be moved up in accordance with such change.

If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed, following the implementation of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company will have one shareholder,

If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed and the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective, the Company's total number of issued shares will be 2 shares, and the provision relating to the number of shares constituting one unit of shares will become unnecessary. Accordingly, on the condition that the Reverse Stock Split takes effect, the entire provisions from Article 8 (Amount of Unit Shares) and Article 9 (Rights of Fractional Unit Shares) of the Articles of Incorporation will be deleted in order to abolish the provisions for the number of shares constituting one unit of shares, which is currently 100 shares per unit, and the number of articles shall be moved up in accordance with such change.

If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed and the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective, the total number of shares authorized to be issued will be reduced to 8 shares in accordance with Article 182, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. In order to clarify this point, Article 6 of the Articles of Incorporation (Total Number of Shares Authorized to be Issued by the Company) will be amended on the condition that the Reverse Stock Split takes effect.

Number of votes ("for", "against" and "abstain") for each of Proposals described above, results of voting and requirements for the approval of such matters for resolution:

Number of Number of Number of Ratio of Proposals votes for votes for votes for affirmative Voting Results "For" "Against" "Abstain" votes % Proposal 1 1,922,491 14,481 0 99.2% approved Proposal 2 1,922,554 14,487 0 99.2% approved

(Notes)

1） The numbers of the votes for "For", "Against", and "Abstain" in the columns above are the aggregates of voting rights exercised prior to the Meeting and part of those of shareholders present at the Meeting and whose intention for voting could be ascertained by the Company.

2） Total number of voting rights Number of shareholders having voting rights 3,460 Total number of voting rights 2,075,700 units

3） The requirement for approval of each Proposal shall be adopted by a majority of 2/3 or more of the aggregate of the voting rights (inclusive of postal and electronic voting) exercised prior to the Meeting and those of shareholders present at the Meeting, of which quorum is 1/3 or more of the total number of voting rights eligible for voting.

Reasons for not including certain numbers of voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting in the number of votes mentioned above

The Company did not include certain numbers of voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting but whose intention could not be ascertained as the Meeting duly adopted the resolutions for all proposals by acknowledging both the quorum and the conditions for approval were satisfied by the aggregate of the voting rights exercised prior to the Meeting and a part of those of shareholders present at the Meeting of which intention could be ascertained by the Company.

