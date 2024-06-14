Please note that this is an English translation of the original Notice of Submission of Extraordinary Report which is written in Japanese; therefore, in the event of any conflict between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall be controlling in all respects.
(TSE Code 4185)
June 7, 2024
Dear Shareholders,
Notice of Submission of Extraordinary Report relating to
the matters resolved and the voting results thereof
at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of JSR Corporation
We are pleased to inform you that, pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan, JSR Corporation ("the Company") submitted to the relevant Japanese authority an extraordinary report dated June 7, 2024 with respect to the matters resolved and voting results thereof at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2024 ("the Meeting").
Eric Johnson,
Representative Director,
CEO and President
JSR Corporation,
1-9-2,Higashi-Shimbashi,
Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Particulars
-
Reasons of Submission
Pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance concerning Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc., the Company submitted an extraordinary report ("the Extraordinary Report") on the matters resolved and voting results thereof at the Meeting.
- Details of the Extraordinary Report
1） Date of the Meeting : June 5, 2024
2） Details of the matters resolved:
Proposal 1 Reverse Stock Split
A reverse stock split of its common stock ("the Company Shares") with the following details ("the Reverse Stock Split") will be implemented.
- Consolidation Ratio
88,000,000 Company Shares will be consolidated into one share.
- Effective date of the Reverse Stock Split June 27, 2024 (Thursday)
- Total Number of Authorized Shares as of the Effective Date 8 shares
- Consolidation Ratio
1 / 3
Proposal 2 Partial amendment to the articles of Incorporation
- If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed and the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective, the total number of shares authorized to be issued will be reduced to 8 shares in accordance with Article 182, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. In order to clarify this point, Article 6 of the Articles of Incorporation (Total Number of Shares Authorized to be Issued by the Company) will be amended on the condition that the Reverse Stock Split takes effect.
- If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed and the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective, the Company's total number of issued shares will be 2 shares, and the provision relating to the number of shares constituting one unit of shares will become unnecessary. Accordingly, on the condition that the Reverse Stock Split takes effect, the entire provisions from Article 8 (Amount of Unit Shares) and Article 9 (Rights of Fractional Unit Shares) of the Articles of Incorporation will be deleted in order to abolish the provisions for the number of shares constituting one unit of shares, which is currently 100 shares per unit, and the number of articles shall be moved up in accordance with such change.
- If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed, following the implementation of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company will have one shareholder, JICC-02 Ltd. ("the Tender Offeror"), and the provisions relating to the record date for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will lose their necessity. Accordingly, on the condition that the Reverse Stock Split takes effect, the entire provision of Article 13 (Record Date for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) of the Articles of Incorporation will be entirely deleted, and the number of articles shall be moved up in accordance with such change.
- If the proposal for the Reverse Stock Split is approved as proposed, following the implementation of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company Shares will be delisted and the Tender Offeror will be the exclusive shareholder of the Company, and the provision relating to the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders will become unnecessary. Accordingly, on the condition that the Reverse Stock Split takes effect, Article 15 (Matters for Electronic Provision, etc.) will be entirely deleted, and the number of articles shall be moved up in accordance with such change.
The amendment to the Articles of Incorporation relating to this Proposal 2 will become effective on June 27, 2024, which is the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split, on the condition that Proposal 1 is approved as proposed at the Meeting and the Reverse Stock Split takes effect.
2 / 3
- Number of votes ("for", "against" and "abstain") for each of Proposals described above, results of voting and requirements for the approval of such matters for resolution:
Number of
Number of
Number of
Ratio of
Proposals
votes for
votes for
votes for
affirmative
Voting Results
"For"
"Against"
"Abstain"
votes %
Proposal 1
1,922,491
14,481
0
99.2%
approved
Proposal 2
1,922,554
14,487
0
99.2%
approved
(Notes)
1） The numbers of the votes for "For", "Against", and "Abstain" in the columns above are the aggregates of voting rights exercised prior to the Meeting and part of those of shareholders present at the Meeting and whose intention for voting could be ascertained by the Company.
2） Total number of voting rights
Number of shareholders having voting rights
3,460
Total number of voting rights
2,075,700 units
3） The requirement for approval of each Proposal shall be adopted by a majority of 2/3 or more of the aggregate of the voting rights (inclusive of postal and electronic voting) exercised prior to the Meeting and those of shareholders present at the Meeting, of which quorum is 1/3 or more of the total number of voting rights eligible for voting.
-
Reasons for not including certain numbers of voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting in the number of votes mentioned above
The Company did not include certain numbers of voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting but whose intention could not be ascertained as the Meeting duly adopted the resolutions for all proposals by acknowledging both the quorum and the conditions for approval were satisfied by the aggregate of the voting rights exercised prior to the Meeting and a part of those of shareholders present at the Meeting of which intention could be ascertained by the Company.
3 / 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JSR Corporation published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 02:58:08 UTC.