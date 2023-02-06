Advanced search
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2915.00 JPY   +1.22%
01:20aJsr : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q FY Ending March 2023
PU
01:20aJsr : 22Q3_Presentation Material for earnings announcement
PU
01/31Jsr : Withdraws from Agency Contract with Carbon 3D Printing Business
PU
JSR : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q FY Ending March 2023

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges.)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(under IFRS)

February 6, 2023

Company name:

JSR Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4185

URL:

https://www.jsr.co.jp/

Representative:

Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO

Inquiries:

Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department

TEL:

+81-3-6218-3517

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

February 13, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and

analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023(from April 1, 2022 to December 31 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Revenue

Core Operating profit

Operating profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

312,956

22.0

31,511

(25.5)

32,228

(23.5)

19,486

(47.9)

December 31, 2021

256,594

14.7

42,289

45.0

42,101

58.5

37,411

454.3

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of parent

income

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2022

19,619

(44.5)

30,870

(32.4)

93.73

93.63

December 31, 2021

35,372

430.0

45,632

497.0

164.52

164.30

Reference: Profit before tax

December 31, 2022 33,286 ((22.8%)) December 31, 2021

43,139 (79.7%)

Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

owners of parent to

total assets

per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

December 31, 2022

695,714

387,040

362,314

52.1

1,745.54

March 31, 2022

809,371

414,739

376,011

46.5

1,748.25

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

-

35.00

-

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

35.00

70.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Core Operating

Profit

Basic

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit

attributable to

earnings

profit

owners of parent

per share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Fiscal year ending

411,000

20.5

34,000

(21.5)

34,500

(21.2)

24,000

(39.1)

24,000

(35.7)

115.63

March 31, 2023

Reference: Profit before tax

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

34,500

Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes
    Excluded: 1 (Company Name: JSR BST Elastomer Co., Ltd.)
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2022

208,400,000 shares

226,126,145 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2022

834,738 shares

11,047,900 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021

209,304,298 shares

214,997,323 shares

* Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements.

Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

How to obtain supplementary material on financial results

The material on financial results is available on the Company's website on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
