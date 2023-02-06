JSR : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q FY Ending March 2023
(Percentages indicateyear-on-yearchanges.)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: February 13, 2023
February 13, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and
analysts)
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023(from April 1, 2022 to December 31 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Revenue
Core Operating profit
Operating profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2022
312,956
22.0
31,511
(25.5)
32,228
(23.5)
19,486
(47.9)
December 31, 2021
256,594
14.7
42,289
45.0
42,101
58.5
37,411
454.3
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of parent
income
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2022
19,619
(44.5)
30,870
(32.4)
93.73
93.63
December 31, 2021
35,372
430.0
45,632
497.0
164.52
164.30
Reference: Profit before tax
December 31, 2022 33,286 ((22.8%)) December 31, 2021
43,139 (79.7%)
Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable
Equity attributable
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
owners of parent to
total assets
per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
December 31, 2022
695,714
387,040
362,314
52.1
1,745.54
March 31, 2022
809,371
414,739
376,011
46.5
1,748.25
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
35.00
-
35.00
70.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
-
35.00
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
35.00
70.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Core Operating
Profit
Basic
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit
attributable to
earnings
profit
owners of parent
per share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Fiscal year ending
411,000
20.5
34,000
(21.5)
34,500
(21.2)
24,000
(39.1)
24,000
(35.7)
115.63
March 31, 2023
Reference: Profit before tax
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
34,500
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes
Excluded: 1 (Company Name: JSR BST Elastomer Co., Ltd.)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
208,400,000 shares
226,126,145 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
834,738 shares
11,047,900 shares
c. Average number of shares during the period
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021
209,304,298 shares
214,997,323 shares
