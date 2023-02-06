JSR : (Summary)Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q FY Ending March 2023

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(under IFRS)

Company name: JSR Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4185 URL: https://www.jsr.co.jp/ Representative: Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: February 13, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023(from April 1, 2022 to December 31 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Revenue Core Operating profit Operating profit Profit Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 312,956 22.0 31,511 (25.5) 32,228 (23.5) 19,486 (47.9) December 31, 2021 256,594 14.7 42,289 45.0 42,101 58.5 37,411 454.3 Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings owners of parent income per share per share Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen December 31, 2022 19,619 (44.5) 30,870 (32.4) 93.73 93.63 December 31, 2021 35,372 430.0 45,632 497.0 164.52 164.30 Reference: Profit before tax December 31, 2022 33,286 ((22.8%)) December 31, 2021 43,139 (79.7%)

Note: Core operating profit is calculated as operating profit excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non- recurring factors.

(2) Consolidated financial position