JSR : Summary of Q&A session of Conference call

Summary of Q&A session of Conference call on October 31, 2022 to explain Business
Results in Q2 FY22
1. Digital Solutions Business
Regarding Semiconductor materials. I would like to hear your view on your outperformance/underperformance in the difficult environment of H2 FY22 as well as your mid- term outlook.
In the short term, growth will be driven by the startup of customer's advanced Fab in Taiwan and DRAM in South Korea. Even in the event of demand adjustment, we expect the strength of demand in advanced fields to continue. Revenue from Metal Oxide Resist (MOR) expanded in H1 FY22 and expected to continue in H2 FY22. Development of MOR is also progressing at the customers, and the revenue base is expanding.
In terms of mid-term plan, we have strong growth opportunity in EUV including MOR. We're now seeing significant uptake for MOR and investments being made in infrastructure and pilot processes at customers as we closely collaborate with them.
We have a good trajectory in Chemical Amplification Resists (CAR) above the market while having a unique position of MOR. We're especially well positioned when CAR starts to hit fundamental performance limits under 2nm. In addition, our other businesses are well positioned such as CMP and cleans.
As U.S. BIS regulations intensify and the supply chain is likely to become increasingly fragmented, how will this affect the selection of sites and such in the context of materials shipments and investment to increase production?
We will keep a close eye on laws and regulations and be very respectful of the regulatory environment. We think that the impact is limited at the moment.
We see the Chinese market as an important opportunity to expand sales. Typically, once a process is up and running with a customer, there is basically no material change because of the risk. On the other hand, we believe there is an opportunity for us to expand sales of legacy products like KrF as the new processes are being started up in China.
2. Life Sciences Business
Regarding CDMO, what is the background to the lack of profit growth compared to top-line growth from Q1 to Q2, the challenges and solutions, and the probability of a significant increase in profit in H2 FY22 and beyond?
Sales growth of Q2 FY22 includes foreign exchange factors. On the cost side, profit of Q2 FY22 as compared to Q1 FY22 declined slightly due to an increase in fixed costs caused by the start of depreciation at the new facilities and an increase in labor costs as the number of employees increased along with the production ramp-up.
We are currently putting our efforts into the ramp-up of the new facility. Production is going well and engineering production is completed. Currently, the customer qualification process is underway. The expected revenue recognition in Q2 FY22 has been pushed to Q3 FY22. Revenues are recognized in phases during a production process. The background behind the delay was that the customer qualification process did not go through as we planned due to a lack of the data sets needed for that complicated qualification. Currently, we have our top resources as well as QA group focused on it. We continue to put our efforts to ramp up the new facility and achieve target in Q3 and Q4. By the end of this fiscal year, we expect to strengthen our foundation for full-scale commercial production in the next fiscal year be completed.
The repair of the Colorado facility will take place in H2 FY22. The outlook includes lower sales due to the shutdown and the progress is on track.
Are there any one-time negative factors other than repairs heading into H2 FY22? What are the quantitative factors?
As far as KBI is concerned, there are currently no specific factors other than scheduled maintenance in Colorado (Currently scheduled to start it around the end of Q3 FY22 with loss on sales opportunities in Q4 FY22).
The depreciation burden of the new facilities and the increased number of employees due to higher production are in line with the plan. It is a fact that the ramp-up of the facility has been delayed but we'll control the pace of increasing in the number of employees.
KBI's orders and pipeline status. We have heard previously that you have been unable to receive orders due to lack of capacity, but can you give us an update on this situation and whether there are any delays in the progress of the clinical trials for the project at the new facility?
The number of projects increased steadily and the backlog of sales orders remained stable. There has been an increase in high-value-added products and projects, including those being awarded at the new facility.
Clinical trial is on track. The particular client is highly confident about the therapeutic and is currently accelerating and stockpiling material in KBI's existing capacity. While some may be concerned about engagement with them after the problems at the new facility, relationships got stronger if anything.
In terms of capacity, promoting ongoing productivity improvement projects will contribute to
capacity expansion to capture new orders. We believe that increased capacity will be necessary in the not-too-distant future due in part to strong demand, but first we will focus on ramping up the North Carolina facility.
3. Outlook of FY2022
About the overall performance. In the Life Sciences business, core OP result of H1 FY22 remains at 700 million yen and I feel that it is weak against the full-year projection of 9 billion yen. Could you tell us how you intend to achieve this, and how likely you are to achieve this, even though the full- year projection remains unchanged? You explained that it is possible to achieve the mid-term plan ahead of schedule, but I would like to ask about the background behind this.
First, in the short-term. For the Life Sciences business, Q2 FY22 was in line with our expectations. KBI was unable to show significant improvement, leaving issues to be addressed in Q3, but the result was driven by receiving more-than-expected orders of antigen test kits. We believe that the probability of achieving 9 billion yen is high because this will also contribute to the full year.
There are some challenging parts to the overall full-year projection. In H2 FY22, Semiconductor materials continue to benefit from growth in advanced materials. On the other hand, the achievement of the projection for Display materials and Edge Computing partly depends on the external environment, with a recovery in demand in Q3 and Q4. In addition, the Life Sciences business is expected to meet the projection as I mentioned earlier. But the Plastics business is seen as a bit of a challenge, partly because of demand factors such as how much demand will be back and cover the delay in H1 FY22. In addition, although demand for Semiconductor materials is currently strong, it is necessary to monitor market trends closely in Q4 FY22. At the same time, we recognize the need to take measures against high raw material and logistics costs.
As noted, the Digital Solutions business is experiencing cyclical headwinds. However, from a mid- to long-term perspective, the Digital Solutions business is well positioned. Display materials are likely to see a recovery in the mid-term, although they are currently at very low utilization rates. Demand for Semiconductor materials, especially advanced materials, is strong as growth trajectory is also strong. While we may see some weakness in demand, we are seeing appetite for advanced technological capabilities such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, natural language processing, smart cities and the Internet of Things. We already have high market shares in advanced materials and expect to outperform the market growth over the mid to long-term.
The Life Sciences business as a whole is a business that is not so heavily impacted by the macro economy. In individual businesses, we often talk about ramp-up of KBI's new facility, but other
analytical services and the Colorado facility (microbial) are doing well. CRO and IVD are also doing well, and BPM is close to turn to black. As we transferred the Elastomers business, we believe that it allowed us to focus and invest in highly competitive areas.
The Life Sciences business needs to achieve sales of 68.8 billion yen and core OP of 8.3 billion yen in H2 FY22. How will you achieve given the ongoing maintenance of the Colorado facility and such?
In terms of H2 FY22, demand conditions are strong. CRO, IVD and antigen test kits are expected to contribute significantly to profits. Also, antigen testing kits are expected to contribute to profits into next fiscal year as well. While CDMO is focused on improving its operations to meet its plans for H2 FY 22, it does not include high targets or upside here. In light of these factors, we believe that we are more likely to achieve the projection.
