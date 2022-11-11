JSR : Summary of Q&A session of Conference call

We will keep a close eye on laws and regulations and be very respectful of the regulatory environment. We think that the impact is limited at the moment.

We see the Chinese market as an important opportunity to expand sales. Typically, once a process is up and running with a customer, there is basically no material change because of the risk. On the other hand, we believe there is an opportunity for us to expand sales of legacy products like KrF as the new processes are being started up in China.