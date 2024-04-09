In the lawsuit filed by the Research Foundation for the State University of New York (SUNY RF) against Inpria Corporation (Inpria) and JSR Corporation (JSR), the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York issued a significant order on March 29, 2024 denying SUNY RF's motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Inpria's and JSR's use of U.S. patents owned by Inpria regarding metal oxide photoresists.



The Court's publicly available Order (https://casetext.com/case/the-research-found-for-the-state-univ-of-ny-v-inpria-corp<_o3a_p>

) focuses on SUNY RF's failure to show that irreparable harm would occur in the absence of an injunction. This was a critical decision to determine how the pending case will proceed. The Court denied SUNY RF's requested relief, and the litigation will now move through the normal practices and schedule.





JSR and Inpria believe the recent order validates the strength of our own opinions and the weakness of SUNY RF's misguided claims in the lawsuit. It states, among other things, "the current record…does not support SUNY RF's theory" (Order at 12), and that SUNY RF's purported evidence in support of its arguments is "directly contradicted by the record and therefore entirely unpersuasive." (Order at 14). Inpria and JSR will continue to defend Inpria's business, intellectual property, and personnel against SUNY RF's unsubstantiated claims and lawsuit.





