Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JSR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4185   JP3385980002

JSR CORPORATION

(4185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSR : Recording of Impairment Loss and Difference between Forecasts and Actual Results of Consolidated Financial Results

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

April 26, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company name:

JSR Corporation

Representative:

Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO

(Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries to:

Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager

Corporate Communications Dept.

TEL: (03)6218-3517 (Japan)

+81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Recording of Impairment Loss and Difference between Forecast and Actual Result of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

JSR Corporation announced today the recording of an impairment loss and a difference between the forecast of its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 announced on October 27 and the actual results announced today.

1. Recording of Impairment Loss

JSR group is in the process of structural reform of its elastomers business. On March 8 of this year, the Company announced that it would streamline its workforce by implementing an early retirement incentive program. In light of the most recent severe business results, the Company had a third party conduct a fair value assessment of the elastomer business as a whole and recognized an impairment loss. As a result, an impairment loss of ¥77.2 billion was recorded in the fiscal year ended March 2021.

2. Difference between Forecast and Actual Result of Consolidated Financial Results

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Core

Profit

Basic

operating

Operating

attributable

Revenue

Profit

earnings

profit

profit

to owners

of

per share

parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of

yen)

yen

Previous forecast (A)

420,000

19,500

16,500

11,000

9,500

44.21

Actual Result (B)

446,609

25,963

(61,633)

(54,530)

(55,155)

(256.73)

Difference (B-A)

26,609

6,463

(78,133)

(65,530)

(64,655)

-

Percentage of

difference (%)

(6.3)

(33.1)

-

-

-

-

Reference: results for

the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020(April 1,

2019 to March 31, 2020)

471,967

33,236

32,884

26,022

22,604

104.38

3. Reasons for the Difference from the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

Core operating profit significantly exceeded the forecast announced in October 2020 due to strong performance in the digital solutions business, including the semiconductor materials business, and a recovery in demand in the petrochemical business. In the elastomers business, the Company is proceeding with structural reform. In addition to the rationalization of its personnel structure through the implementation of the early retirement incentive program announced on March 8 of this year, and the Company had a third party conduct a fair value assessment of the elastomers business as a whole. As a result, impairment losses were recognized and these were recorded as business structure reform expenses.

###

Disclaimer

JSR Corporation published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JSR CORPORATION
02:02aJSR  : Recording of Impairment Loss and Difference between Forecasts and Actual ..
PU
04/20In Japan Inc, activist investors come in from the cold
RE
04/12Return to the Office Poses New Challenges, Opportunities for CIOs
DJ
03/30JSR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26JSR  : Management Policy for FY ending March 2021
PU
03/09JSR  : to Offer Early Retirement Incentive Program for Elastomer Business Employ..
MT
03/08JSR  : Announcement of Implementation of the early retirement incentive program
PU
02/09JSR  : Attributable Profit Tumbles 65% in April-December 2020; Shares Fall 4%
MT
2020ANALYSIS : Debate over pulling fuses widens regulatory cracks on 737 MAX
RE
2020JSR  : Completes Tender Offer for Medical & Biological Laboratories' Shares
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 426 B 3 957 M 3 957 M
Net income 2021 15 086 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 34 006 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,5x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 739 B 6 843 M 6 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 9 050
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart JSR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JSR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 592,31 JPY
Last Close Price 3 440,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric R. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Nobuo Kawahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideki Miyazaki Director, Head-Finance & Public Relations
Mitsunobu Koshiba Chairman
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSR CORPORATION19.69%6 843
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.75%95 832
AIR LIQUIDE5.28%80 446
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.22.06%53 706
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.91%34 906
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.11.33%33 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ