JSR : Recording of Impairment Loss and Difference between Forecasts and Actual Results of Consolidated Financial Results

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

April 26, 2021

Company name: JSR Corporation Representative: Eric Johnson, Representative Director, CEO (Code #4185, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries to: Yoshiko Takeda, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept. TEL: (03)6218-3517 (Japan) +81-3-6218-3517 (from abroad)

Recording of Impairment Loss and Difference between Forecast and Actual Result of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

JSR Corporation announced today the recording of an impairment loss and a difference between the forecast of its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 announced on October 27 and the actual results announced today.

1. Recording of Impairment Loss

JSR group is in the process of structural reform of its elastomers business. On March 8 of this year, the Company announced that it would streamline its workforce by implementing an early retirement incentive program. In light of the most recent severe business results, the Company had a third party conduct a fair value assessment of the elastomer business as a whole and recognized an impairment loss. As a result, an impairment loss of ¥77.2 billion was recorded in the fiscal year ended March 2021.

2. Difference between Forecast and Actual Result of Consolidated Financial Results

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)