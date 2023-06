June 24 (Reuters) - JSR Corp:

* JAPAN'S JSR CORP: MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING JIC BUYING JSR ARE NOT SOMETHING ANNOUNCED BY THE COMPANY

* JAPAN'S JSR CORP: CONSIDERING POTENTIAL PURCHASE BY JIC, NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE

* JSR CORP: THE MATTER IS SCHEDULED TO BE DISCUSSED AT A JSR BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING ON MONDAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama)