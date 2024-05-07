JSW Energy Limited is an India-based power company engaged in the business of power generation through thermal and renewables. Its segments include Thermal, which comprises generation of power from coal and other thermal sources (lignite, gas and oil) from plants owned and related ancillary services; and Renewables, which comprises generation of power from renewable energy sources through hydro, wind, solar and related ancillary services. Its plants include Baspa, Karcham Wangtoo, Barmer, Vijaynagar and Ratnagiri. Baspa Plant is in the higher reaches of the Himalayas and has a generating capacity of approximately 300 megawatts (MW). The Karcham Wangtoo plant is located on the river Satluj in Kinnaur District of Himachal Pradesh and has a generating capacity of approximately 1091 MW. Barmer Plant is located close to its fuel source, the lignite mines in Kapurdi and Jalipa. The Vijayanagar plant is located in Karnataka, this plant consists of two separate business units, BU I and SBU I.

Sector Independent Power Producers