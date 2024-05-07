Stock JSWENERGY JSW ENERGY LIMITED
JSW Energy Limited

Equities

JSWENERGY

INE121E01018

Independent Power Producers

Market Closed - Bombay S.E.
Other stock markets
 06:29:57 2024-05-07 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
583.8 INR -5.50% Intraday chart for JSW Energy Limited -7.29% +42.72%
Latest news about JSW Energy Limited

Adani Power's fourth-quarter profit jumps on strong demand RE
26 Companies Reportedly Queue Up for KSK Mahanadi Power Project CI
JSW Energy Limited Announces Resignation of Aditya Agarwal as Executive Vice President - Renewables, Effective May 1, 2024 CI
JSW, Amara Raja, Reliance submit bids to make batteries in India RE
JSW Energy Arm Bags Contract to Set Up 700MW Solar Power Projects MT
JSW Energy Arm Completes Acquisition of 45-Megawatt Wind Power Project MT
JSW Energy Limited Announces Executive Changes CI
JSW Energy Launches Qualified Institutional Placement to Raise Up to INR50 Billion MT
JSW Energy to Raise Up to INR50 Billion Via Institutional Placement MT
India's JSW Energy to raise $600 million via share sale RE
JSW Energy Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 50 billion in funding CI
JSW Energy Arm to Acquire 45 MW Wind Power Project from Reliance Power MT
Indian shares set to open little changed tracking Asian peers RE
JSW Energy Arm Gets Letter of Award for Aditional 500 MW Wind Power Capacity MT
JSW Energy Arm Gets Letter of Intent for Solar Power Project of 300 MW; Shares Jump 3% MT
JSW Energy Arm Signs Wind Turbine Generator Technology Licensing Deal with China's SANY Renewable Energy MT
Indian firms look to bet big on coal-fired power after long absence RE
India Ratings Keeps A- Rating on JSW Energy Unit's Bank Financing; Outlook Stable MT
JSW Energy Arm Wins 700MW Solar Power Projects from SJVN MT
JSW Energy Arm Secures 500 MW Wind Power Project MT
India's Tata Power posts marginal Q3 profit climb as costs weigh on demand RE
India's Adani Power reports Q3 profit rise on stronger demand RE
Jefferies Adjusts JSW Energy’s Price Target to INR600 From INR595, Keeps at Buy MT
JSW Energy's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q3; Revenue Misses Estimates MT
India's JSW Energy posts higher Q3 profit on demand boost, lower fuel costs RE

Company Profile

JSW Energy Limited is an India-based power company engaged in the business of power generation through thermal and renewables. Its segments include Thermal, which comprises generation of power from coal and other thermal sources (lignite, gas and oil) from plants owned and related ancillary services; and Renewables, which comprises generation of power from renewable energy sources through hydro, wind, solar and related ancillary services. Its plants include Baspa, Karcham Wangtoo, Barmer, Vijaynagar and Ratnagiri. Baspa Plant is in the higher reaches of the Himalayas and has a generating capacity of approximately 300 megawatts (MW). The Karcham Wangtoo plant is located on the river Satluj in Kinnaur District of Himachal Pradesh and has a generating capacity of approximately 1091 MW. Barmer Plant is located close to its fuel source, the lignite mines in Kapurdi and Jalipa. The Vijayanagar plant is located in Karnataka, this plant consists of two separate business units, BU I and SBU I.
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2024-05-06 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for JSW Energy Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
617.8 INR
Average target price
457.2 INR
Spread / Average Target
-25.99%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Fossil Fuel IPPs

1st Jan change Capi.
JSW ENERGY LIMITED Stock JSW Energy Limited
+42.72% 12.9B
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Huaneng Power International, Inc.
+16.67% 17.38B
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT Stock Gulf Energy Development
-7.30% 13.17B
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power Co., Ltd.
+37.96% 11.83B
SHAANXI ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. Stock Shaanxi Energy Investment Co., Ltd.
+19.42% 5.31B
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION Stock Aboitiz Power Corporation
-1.32% 4.7B
JIANGSU GUOXIN CORP. LTD. Stock Jiangsu Guoxin Corp. Ltd.
+29.38% 4.46B
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY Stock Global Power Synergy
+2.06% 3.8B
GUANGDONG ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Stock Guangdong Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
+12.47% 3.61B
TAQA MOROCCO S.A. Stock TAQA Morocco S.A.
+31.36% 3.4B
Fossil Fuel IPPs
