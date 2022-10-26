JSW Energy : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Energy Limited
Regd. Office : JSW Centre
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
CIN: L74999MH1994PLC077041
Phone: 022 - 4286 1000
Fax: 022 - 4286 3000
Website: www.jsw.in
SEC / JSWEL
26th October, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
"Exchange Plaza"
Dalal Street
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 533148
Scrip Code: JSWENERGY- EQ
Sub: Results Conference Call on Friday, 28th October, 2022 at 6.30 p.m. (IST)
Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Dear Sirs,
As informed earlier, a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, 28th October, 2022, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.
Please take note that the Company has arranged for a Results Conference Call on Friday, 28th October, 2022, at 6.30 p.m. (IST) to discuss the above mentioned Financial Results.
A copy of the invitation is attached for your information.
The transcript in relation to the aforesaid call will be made available at the website of the Company i.e. https://www.jsw.in/investors/energy.
Yours faithfully,
For JSW Energy Limited
MONICA
Digitally signed by
MONICA BRIJ KUMAR
BRIJ KUMAR CHOPRA
CHOPRA
Date: 2022.10.26
11:05:17 +05'30'
Monica Chopra
Company Secretary
Part of O. P. Jindal Group
JSW Energy Limited
Q2FY23 Earnings Call
Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 18:30 hrs (IST)
DAM Capital Advisors Ltd invites you to JSW Energy's post results conference call
JSW Energy's Management Speakers
Mr. Prashant Jain - Joint Managing Director and CEO
Mr. Pritesh Vinay - Director (Finance)
Mr. Ashwin Bajaj - Group Head - Investor Relations
Mr. Bikash Chowdhury - Investor Relations and Treasury - Head
Call Leaders
Mohit Kumar / Nikhil Abhyankar - Analysts, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
Dial-in Details
Universal access: +91 22 62801384, +91 22 71158285
(accessible from all networks and countries)
Diamond passcode link: click here
International dial-in
Hong Kong
Singapore
UK
USA
20:00 (HKT)
20:00 (SGT)
13:00 (BST)
08:00 (EDT)
Toll Free
800964448
8001012045
08081011573
18667462133
Toll
+852 30186877
+65 31575746
+44 2034785524
+1 3233868721
*Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the schedule to get connected to the call in time
For further information please contact
Mohit Kumar / Nikhil Abhyankar
DAM Capital Advisors Limited
: +91 22 42022573 / +91 22 42022567
mohit.k@damcapital.in / nikhil@damcapital.in