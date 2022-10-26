JSW Energy : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Energy Limited

Sub: Results Conference Call on Friday, 28th October, 2022 at 6.30 p.m. (IST)

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

As informed earlier, a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, 28th October, 2022, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

Please take note that the Company has arranged for a Results Conference Call on Friday, 28th October, 2022, at 6.30 p.m. (IST) to discuss the above mentioned Financial Results.

A copy of the invitation is attached for your information.

The transcript in relation to the aforesaid call will be made available at the website of the Company i.e. https://www.jsw.in/investors/energy.

