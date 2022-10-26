Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. JSW Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533148   INE121E01018

JSW ENERGY LIMITED

(533148)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
310.20 INR   -2.02%
10/11JSW Energy Unit Gets Letter of Intent from Indian State Government for Hydro Electric Plant
MT
10/04JSW Energy to Build 960 MW Hydro-Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra, India
MT
09/27JSW Energy to issue 3-year bonds - traders
RE
JSW Energy : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
Energy Limited

Regd. Office : JSW Centre

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

CIN: L74999MH1994PLC077041

Phone: 022 - 4286 1000

Fax: 022 - 4286 3000

Website: www.jsw.in

SEC / JSWEL

26th October, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 533148

Scrip Code: JSWENERGY- EQ

Sub: Results Conference Call on Friday, 28th October, 2022 at 6.30 p.m. (IST)

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sirs,

As informed earlier, a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, 28th October, 2022, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

Please take note that the Company has arranged for a Results Conference Call on Friday, 28th October, 2022, at 6.30 p.m. (IST) to discuss the above mentioned Financial Results.

A copy of the invitation is attached for your information.

The transcript in relation to the aforesaid call will be made available at the website of the Company i.e. https://www.jsw.in/investors/energy.

Yours faithfully,

For JSW Energy Limited

MONICA

Digitally signed by

MONICA BRIJ KUMAR

BRIJ KUMAR CHOPRA

CHOPRA

Date: 2022.10.26

11:05:17 +05'30'

Monica Chopra

Company Secretary

Part of O. P. Jindal Group

Disclaimer

JSW Energy Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
