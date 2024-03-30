102,730,080 Equity Shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024.

102,730,080 Equity Shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 185 days starting from 27-SEP-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 14 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post Issue Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters shall be considered as minimum promoter?s contribution and, pursuant to Regulation 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, shall be locked in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment, as the majority of the Gross Proceeds are proposed to be utilized for capital expenditure (?Promoter?s Contribution?). Our Promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment.



The entire pre-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company shall, unless otherwise permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, be locked in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment in the Issue.