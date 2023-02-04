Advanced search
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JSW SA

(JSW)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05:23 2023-02-03 pm EST
57.62 PLN   -4.76%
09:30aJsw : A rescue operation has begun in the Pniówek mine
PU
01/31India's Jindal Steel and Power says enquiries from European buyers on the rise
RE
01/31India's Jindal Steel and Power says enquiries from European buyers on the rise
RE
JSW : A rescue operation has begun in the Pniówek mine

02/04/2023 | 09:30am EST
A rescue operation has begun in the Pniówek mine
04.02.2023

Today (4 February) a rescue operation has begun in the Pniówek mine with the purpose of reaching the seven missing miners.

photos: Dawid Lach

This rescue operation will consist of two phases. The first phase began today. The first crews of mine rescue workers descended to the region of longwall N-6 before 6:00 a.m. The rescue workers will first concentrate on narrowing the size of the sealed off region by building new seals.

The rescue crews that descended to the region where the rescue operation is being conducted have already set up rescue base and commenced their work in the sealed off area.

After first airing out the mining pits and securing an atmosphere making it possible to enter the area safely, the rescue workers will start to enter the mining pits and build new insulation seals using chemical foam around longwall N-6.

The rescue operation will come to an end when these seals are put in place. This is the first phase of the search for the seven missing miners. 9 rescue crews on every shift will participate in this operation. In total, 90 rescue crews will take part in the rescue operation slated to be completed by Monday. Most of them are from JSW with 4 of them being from the Central Mine Rescue Station in Bytom.

The first phase of the rescue operation will make it possible to assess the circumstances around longwall N-6 and make the decision on executing the second phase of the search. The mine is considering a scenario in which it will build a new 350-meter mining pit enabling rescue workers to reach the missing miners safely. This may take as long as four to six months.

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 04 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 097 M 4 628 M 4 628 M
Net income 2022 7 443 M 1 714 M 1 714 M
Net cash 2022 5 521 M 1 271 M 1 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 765 M 1 558 M 1 558 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 30 271
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart JSW SA
JSW SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JSW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 57,62 PLN
Average target price 72,57 PLN
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Cudny Chief Executive Officer
Artur Wojtków Chief Financial Officer & VP-Economic Affairs
Ilona Deregowska Finance Director
Piotr Krzyzewski Financial Director
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW SA-0.93%1 558
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED6.43%79 223
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED3.66%27 612
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.83%21 704
COAL INDIA LIMITED-2.73%16 399
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.78%14 891