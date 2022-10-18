Advanced search
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JSW SA

(JSW)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
36.84 PLN   -2.41%
JSW : Climate-conscious JSW

10/18/2022 | 07:43am EDT
Climate-conscious JSW
17.10.2022

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa has been ranked among the most climate-conscious companies. JSW ranked fourth among 152 listed companies whose 2021 reports were evaluated.

The results of the fourth edition of the Corporate Climate Awareness Survey were announced by the Reporting Standards Foundation, Polish Association of Listed Companies, Bureau Veritas Polska in cooperation with MATERIALITY. The aim of the project is to regularly examine which companies are aware of their impact on climate change and are able to adjust their policies and corporate strategy accordingly. They also take care to consciously and diligently report greenhouse gas emissions. The content of the reports was analyzed based on 10 criteria.

Changing market and social expectations are causing more and more companies to implement business strategies involving pro-environmental and pro-climate measures in their corporate management, in addition to production and financial aspects. This is not just a temporary trend, but an enterprise development strategy that allows to build a stable position in the market and significantly affects competitiveness in the long term, while fitting into the sustainable development concept.

At the beginning of 2022, also Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa adopted for implementation the "The JSW Group Environmental Strategy until 2030 with an Outlook to 2050," the main assumptions of which became part of the business strategy for 2022-2030. It provides for a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (carbon footprint in Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030 (relative to 2018) and commits to working toward climate neutrality by 2050. The document is an expression of responsible planning of specific actions and measures aimed to ensure the energy and climate transformation of the company and address the fundamentals of sustainable development, that is, the availability of the environment and climate for future generations.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
