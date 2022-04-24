JSW : Information for internet portals

If public discussion forums are not duly monitored by portals, especially if there is no reaction to the cases of abuse reported by the Company's press corps, JSW will consider advancing claims to protect the personal rights of the Company and its employees, in particular to protect the honor of the deceased.
