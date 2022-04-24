Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. JSW SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JSW SA

(JSW)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/22 11:04:50 am EDT
64.34 PLN   -6.78%
07:29aJSW : Information for internet portals
PU
04/23JSW : Rescue operation in KWK Pniówek
PU
04/23JSW : Rescue operation in Zofiówka
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSW : Information for internet portals

04/24/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Information for internet portals
24.04.2022

If public discussion forums are not duly monitored by portals, especially if there is no reaction to the cases of abuse reported by the Company's press corps, JSW will consider advancing claims to protect the personal rights of the Company and its employees, in particular to protect the honor of the deceased.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 11:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSW SA
07:29aJSW : Information for internet portals
PU
04/23JSW : Rescue operation in KWK Pniówek
PU
04/23JSW : Rescue operation in Zofiówka
PU
04/21India's financial crime watchdog raids JSPL offices - source
RE
04/21JSW Energy Arm Signs MoU to Set Up 1,500 MW Hydro Pumped Storage Project
MT
04/20JSW : Rescue operation in KWK Pniówek
PU
04/20Possible Methane Blast at JSW's Mine Kills Four in Poland
MT
04/14JSW Steel Redeems Bonds Worth $500 Million on Maturity
MT
04/14Holcim considers sale of Indian arms Ambuja Cement, ACC -ET
RE
04/13Jsw Reports Production Results for the First Quarter 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 565 M 4 308 M 4 308 M
Net income 2022 7 043 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
Net cash 2022 4 201 M 975 M 975 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 554 M 1 753 M 1 753 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 31 880
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart JSW SA
Duration : Period :
JSW SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 64,34 PLN
Average target price 79,91 PLN
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Cudny Chief Executive Officer
Artur Wojtków Chief Financial Officer & VP-Economic Affairs
Ilona Deregowska Finance Director
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW SA84.51%1 753
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED35.67%85 984
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED35.82%24 709
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED46.45%21 661
COAL INDIA LIMITED38.41%16 284
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED46.44%16 245