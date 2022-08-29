Log in
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JSW SA

(JSW)
2022-08-26
51.64 PLN   -2.31%
01:21aJSW : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2022
PU
08/27JSW : Rescue operation in the Knurów Section
PU
08/26Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Friday; Grasim Industries Climbs 3%
MT
JSW : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2022

08/29/2022
Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2022
29.08.2022

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. has the pleasure of inviting you to watch the Internet broadcast of the financial results of the JSW Group for the H1 2022 which will take place on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday) at 11:00 (CET)

The broadcast in English will be available online at: https://platforma.livingmedia.pl/jsw/210308002/

Recording of the presentation will be also published on JSW website on place: Webcast
The formula of online presentation enables asking questions - [email protected] .

To enable proper reception of the broadcast, your computer should meet the following requirements:

  • Adobe Flash Player version 10 or higher (download)
  • Browser-enabled javascript
  • Internet connection with a minimum actual bandwidth of 512 kbps.

Should you have any technical problems receiving our videoconference broadcast, please contact your network administrator: [email protected]

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 05:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
