JSW : Launch of cooperation between the JSW Knowledge Mine and the University of Silesia

09.06.2022

Ingeniousness exceeding the limits of imagination, thinking out of the box, freedom in creating new solutions - these are the reasons why today's children and teenagers can change - or even revolutionize - our present and shape the future. A joint educational project the Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa Knowledge Mine and the scientists of Unibot and the University of Silesia has been officially inaugurated. In Katowice, the Rector of the University, Professor Ryszard Koziołek, met with the JSW Presidents Tomasz Cudny and Vice-President Artur Wojtków.

photo: Olimpia Orządała

After the summer vacations, optional classes for primary and secondary school students will be launched to draw attention to the diversity and beauty of the world, to create space for creative thinking, and to enrich the imagination and knowledge of the participants. The classes will be preceded by numerous activities, among others, on social media.

- We are a raw material company, our coking coal is used to produce steel, without which there would be no development of economy - also low-emission economy - says the President of JSW S.A. Tomasz Cudny. - I want JSW to be associated with more than just a mining company. We have been working with children and youths for years, hence our joint project with the University of Silesia. We are already thinking about the challenges facing young people. Each day brings us new scientific and technological discoveries, changing our world rapidly. We want the project participants to be not only aware of this process, but also to actively participate in these changes, and even bring them about.

During several months of cooperation, workshop participants will take part in science and technology classes organized at the University of Silesia in Katowice.

- Our diversity as a university gives us a powerful influence on the surrounding reality - explains the Rector of the University of Silesia, Professor Ryszard Koziołek. - If, in addition, we surround ourselves with companies and economic institutions, creating a single organism working together permanently on big projects, setting common goals and ambitious tasks, the opportunities will be unlimited.

The project involves a series of workshops with demonstrations of experiments for students of primary and secondary schools, training aimed at the teaching staff and parents of students participating in activities popularizing science and promoting interest in natural sciences among the young generation.

- Our natural partners so far have been mainly technical universities, the AGH University of Science and Technology and Silesian University of Technology. We are glad that our cooperation with universities will now extend to the University of Silesia in Katowice - adds Artur Wojtków, Vice-President for Employment and Social Policy at JSW. - Therefore, I am pleased that the latest partner of our "JSW Knowledge Mine" will be the University of Silesia, because at all levels we always work with the best.

Classes at the University will start at the beginning of the school year.