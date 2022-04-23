JSW : Rescue operation in Zofiówka

Rescue operation in Zofiówka
23.04.2022
23 April 2022, 6:00 p.m.
Rescue workers have reached some of the miners
The rescue workers have reached four missing miners with whom contact was lost after the shock wave in gallery D4a. The mine rescue crew found four injured miners roughly 220 meters away from the mine face. However, the rescue workers had to withdraw because their oxygen tanks were running out of oxygen.
The head of the rescue operation will make the decision for the next crews to transport the miners to the base where a physician waits.
23 April 2022, 5:00 p.m.
Rescue workers are getting closer to the missing
Roughly 300 meters separate the rescue workers from the mine face. The situation is challenging. The rescue operation team and the rescue workers are doing everything to reach the 10 miners with whom there is currently no contact.
"We are 360 meters away from the mine face. Let's remember that the crews work for a specific amount of time measured from the moment they leave the base. Depending on the conditions, this means two hours of work in a crew. After that, the appropriate amount of oxygen has to be supplied to pull them out safely from the place where there is a fresh stream of flowing air", explained Edward Paździorko, Vice-President of the JSW Management Board responsible for technical and operational matters.
12 rescue crews are taking part in this operation. The information provided by the rescue workers indicates that the mining roadway was not destroyed. As they penetrate the mining roadway the rescue workers are repairing parts of the damaged ventilation system.
"So far the rescue workers have identified five such spots", said Vice-President Paździorko.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited the Zofiówka mine this afternoon and pledged assistance to the families of the injured miners.
"The Polish state will not leave abandon the miners' families. During the previous catastrophe I gave an order to provide the appropriate continuous financial support", reassured Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's Prime Minister. "We continue to hope that the rescue workers will retrieve them alive. I would ask all Poles to grasp what's going on here at Zofiówka with their thoughts and prayers", added the Prime Minister.
23 April 2022, 11:00 a.m.
600 meters separate the mine rescue workers from the mine face where the 10 missing miners are probably located.
"The rescue operation is underway. The first crew has reached the mining roadway where the shock wave occurred. This operation is challenging on account of the atmosphere in the entire mining roadway. However, there are no indications pointing to combustion or fire", says Tomasz Cudny, CEO of JSW.
The rescue operation focusing on reestablishing a separate path of ventilation, airing out the mining roadway and reaching the miners is underway.
"The first crew is advancing along this mining roadway in the direction of the mine face. The gallery is 1,160 meters in length, and they are presently on the 520nd meter. Along the way, the methane concentration is high. For that reason, they must enter gradually and improve the ventilation system. During the shock wave the ventilation system was probably dislodged in several places and depressurized. We increased the pressure in the compressed air pipes to push air towards the mine face. The second crew is the backup crew. The third crew has left the base, and nine crews are at the base. We still have more than 600 meters to go to get to the mine face", said Edward Paździorko, Vice-President of the JSW Management Board responsible for technical and operational matters.
Marcin Gołębiowski, the HR Director in the Borynia-Zofiówka mine met with the families of the miners who are underground.
"The families of all of the injured families have been notified. Many of these family members are at the mine and waiting for information. Psychological and medical care is being given to all of them. This is hard on all of us, and we are praying that we will quickly reach our colleagues", said Director Gołębiowski.
A shock wave with energy of 4x10⁶ Joules combined with an intensive methane discharge took place in the Zofiówka Section of the Borynia-Zofiówka mine on mine face D-4a. There were 52 employees in the region of the accident. 42 of them exited the area on their own. There is no contact with ten of them. This event took place at 3:40 a.m. on the 900 m level while tunneling in the mining roadway and drilling long blastholes.
23 April 2022, 7:00 a.m.
Shock wave in Zofiówka
