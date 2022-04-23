JSW : Rescue operation in Zofiówka

23.04.2022

23 April 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Rescue workers have reached some of the miners

The rescue workers have reached four missing miners with whom contact was lost after the shock wave in gallery D4a. The mine rescue crew found four injured miners roughly 220 meters away from the mine face. However, the rescue workers had to withdraw because their oxygen tanks were running out of oxygen.

The head of the rescue operation will make the decision for the next crews to transport the miners to the base where a physician waits.

23 April 2022, 5:00 p.m.

Rescue workers are getting closer to the missing

Roughly 300 meters separate the rescue workers from the mine face. The situation is challenging. The rescue operation team and the rescue workers are doing everything to reach the 10 miners with whom there is currently no contact.

"We are 360 meters away from the mine face. Let's remember that the crews work for a specific amount of time measured from the moment they leave the base. Depending on the conditions, this means two hours of work in a crew. After that, the appropriate amount of oxygen has to be supplied to pull them out safely from the place where there is a fresh stream of flowing air", explained Edward Paździorko, Vice-President of the JSW Management Board responsible for technical and operational matters.

12 rescue crews are taking part in this operation. The information provided by the rescue workers indicates that the mining roadway was not destroyed. As they penetrate the mining roadway the rescue workers are repairing parts of the damaged ventilation system.

"So far the rescue workers have identified five such spots", said Vice-President Paździorko.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited the Zofiówka mine this afternoon and pledged assistance to the families of the injured miners.

"The Polish state will not leave abandon the miners' families. During the previous catastrophe I gave an order to provide the appropriate continuous financial support", reassured Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's Prime Minister. "We continue to hope that the rescue workers will retrieve them alive. I would ask all Poles to grasp what's going on here at Zofiówka with their thoughts and prayers", added the Prime Minister.