  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. JSW SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JSW SA

(JSW)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-08-26 pm EDT
51.64 PLN   -2.31%
01:01aJSW : Rescue operation in the Knurów Section
PU
08/26Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Friday; Grasim Industries Climbs 3%
MT
08/26JSW : Coal sales – information for buyers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSW : Rescue operation in the Knurów Section

08/27/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Rescue operation in the Knurów Section
26.08.2022

UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: Rescue workers started to sift through the rubble under which the missing miner is trapped. In the course of their work the rescue workers are constantly facing a cave-in risk.

photo: Dawid Lach

The rescue workers are searching for the miner who was buried in the lower roadway of longwall 28 some 850 meters under the surface.

This event took place at 9:40 a.m. The missing miner was probably working on dismantling the roadway. After unfastening one of the parts of the shield, loose rock fell on him uncontrollably and buried him.

1:44 p.m.
Rescue workers are currently securing the accident site. They are installing temporary shields to prevent any more rock from falling. When they finish the work to safeguard the site, the rescue workers will start to remove the rubble from the roadway where the missing miner is located. Air is being constantly pumped into the rubble.

4:21 p.m.
The rescue workers started to sift through the rubble under which the missing miner is trapped. The rescue workers are constantly facing a cave-in risk.

Five rescue crews are participating in the rescue operation.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 05:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 073 M 3 809 M 3 809 M
Net income 2022 6 192 M 1 305 M 1 305 M
Net cash 2022 4 358 M 918 M 918 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 063 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 29 699
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart JSW SA
Duration : Period :
JSW SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 51,64 PLN
Average target price 71,73 PLN
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Artur Wojtków Chief Financial Officer & VP-Economic Affairs
Ilona Deregowska Finance Director
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Ireneusz Tarnowski Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW SA51.59%1 278
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED40.86%89 047
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED85.57%33 406
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED105.48%30 213
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED63.33%17 717
COAL INDIA LIMITED53.99%17 339