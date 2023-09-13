13.09.2023

Now preparations are underway to transport the miner to the surface. After transporting the injured from the N-6 longwall, rescue workers will search for the last of the missing.

zdjęcie: Dawid Lach

As of yesterday, rescuers have penetrated exactly 168 meters of the longwall, digging through numerous collapses (buried workings) along the way. During the night, a tracking dog from the Sudety Mountain Volunteer Emergency Service was allowed into the longwall area to find potential locations where the missing miners might be.

So far, 110 rescue teams have taken part in the rescue operation.