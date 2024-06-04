03.06.2024

photos: Dawid Lach

During his visit, Speaker Szymon Hołownia learned about the operations of the mine and the entire Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa, which produces coking coal - a raw material included on the EU's list of critical raw materials necessary for steel smelting.

Before visiting the mine, the Speaker underwent the necessary training to authorize him to go underground. Then, accompanied by Ryszard Janta, President of the JSW Management Board, Adam Rozmus, Vice-President of the JSW Management Board for Technical and Operational Matters, Krzysztof Baranowski, Director of the Budryk mine, and Wiesław Chyłek, Technical Director of the mine - Szymon Hołownia descended to the 1290m level via shaft VI. This is the deepest level in coal mines in Poland, where the temperature of the rock mass reaches almost 50 degrees Celsius.

From the shaft by suspended cable cars, everyone went to the area of the Bw-3 longwall, which was the purpose of the visit. After a 300-meter walk from the passenger station, the Speaker of the Sejm and his attendants stood at the entrance of the Bw-3 longwall. It took a good dozen minutes to walk along the 200-meter longwall, where mining was under way. This was followed by a march to the 1000 level and a trip to the surface.

"What I saw today made a huge impression on me and will definitely stay with me. Visits such as this one today teach respect and humility towards people who do a difficult and responsible job, who go down and up five days a week for 25 years. I hope that you will always be accompanied simply by luck and God's protection," said Szymon Hołownia immediately after leaving. "I did not come here to present plans or to spin a vision. I came to listen, to see the mining reality. What I learned from you today will be helpful in my work. Thank you for allowing me to spend this time with you. I hope this is not our last meeting. I have already heard tentative invitations related to the Miners' Day. If they are upheld, we will of course see each other again," the Speaker of the Sejm added in conclusion.