06.07.2023

The 26th World Mining Congress (WMC 2023) was held in Australia, attended by 3,300 delegates from 73 countries, including representatives of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa. WMC events have set the scene for international agreements and high-level discussions that have influenced mining practices and the resource industry for decades.

The main organizer of the Brisbane congress was the Australian national science agency CSIRO, the Australian government, as well as the government of the state of Queensland where 56 hard coal and lignite mines are located. The idea of the WMC was initiated in 1958 by Professor Bolesław Krupiński, a prominent Polish scientist and mining engineer. By design, the WMC is intended to foster the development of a platform for the exchange of experiences and concepts in the field of current mineral mining technologies, their economically viable use, and the improvement of occupational safety of the industry focused on raw material mining.

- Our participation in the 26th World Mining Congress is an important step in building international cooperation and exchange of best practices with other mining industry leaders. We actively participate in discussions on sustainable development, energy efficiency and innovative technological solutions that can help improve safety and efficiency in mining - says Tomasz Cudny, President of the Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa.

This year's congress was held under the theme "Resourcing Tomorrow: Creating Value for Society." Its premise was to examine the world's future economic and social dependence on resources, considering issues like environmental sustainability, climate change, digital transformation, disruptive technologies, and the future workforce. The program included 15 plenary sessions, more than 300 technical discussions divided into 13 thematic panels, and 3 symposia. The events were accompanied by an exhibition that covered more than 15,000 square meters.

Artur Badylak took part in a session discussing the extensive measures taken by Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa to meet its goals of reducing methane emissions into the atmosphere.

- Reducing methane emissions is the main goal of JSW Group's Environmental Strategy. We are implementing EU co-financed projects which will help us meet the assumptions of JSW Group's Environmental Strategy and, at the same time, the global climate policy. It is worth talking about these activities also in the international arena - concluded Artur Badylak, Director of the Methane Drainage and Management Department at JSW S.A.