Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. JSW SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JSW SA

(JSW)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05/19 04:29:13 am EDT
68.68 PLN   +1.00%
04:22aJSW : financial results in Q1 2022
PU
02:00aIndian shares fall nearly 2% on inflation jitters
RE
05/18JSW : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the Q1 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSW : financial results in Q1 2022

05/19/2022 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
JSW Group's financial results in Q1 2022
19.05.2022

Commanding high prices for coking coal and coke in combination with higher production and sales allowed the JSW Group to generate record-breaking results in the history of the company's existence. During the first three months of this year the JSW Group generated a net profit of PLN 1.85 billion, up 82.2% from the previous quarter.

photo: Dawid Lach

EBITDA in Q1 of this year, net of non-recurring events, stood at PLN 2.60 billion. This represents 40% growth versus the previous quarter. Total sales revenues in the JSW Group were up 27.3% versus Q4 2021 to PLN 4.93 billion. In the period under discussion the average sales price of coking coal was PLN 1,366 per ton, i.e. up 26.3%, while the price of coke moved up 12.7% to the level of PLN 1,976 per ton.

"Today we are announcing the JSW Group's Q1 financial results. These results are very robust. This is our joint success, but at the current time, in the shadow of the tragedy that has affected all of us, we find it difficult to enjoy this achievement. Since we are a public company, we would like to provide some commentary to all the people who have worked arduously to attain this result and to those who invest in us. We are aware of the current market environment, JSW's strategic position, the impact exerted by the military conflict in Ukraine and the ensuing opportunities and threats. We took advantage of the past quarter to strengthen our position as a local European supplier of strategic metallurgic raw materials and an active participant in building our independence and energy transition that is constantly investing in its assets. We are the beneficiary of the market situation. In the last quarter we generated results not previously recorded in the company's history. However, we do not forget about the risks inherent in such significant growth in the prices of raw materials that is additionally exacerbated by the growth in the costs of energy carriers, labor, sourcing capital and the burdens related to high ETS costs", says Tomasz Cudny, President of the Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. "We are monitoring the macroeconomic situation and in our clients' sectors to be able to respond appropriately to changes as they transpire. Our goal is to maintain the stability and reliability of product supplies with high quality parameters within the framework of partnership and professional relations with clients. This is a guarantee of the company's success not only during a period of very upbeat market conditions", adds President Cudny.

In the first quarter of the year the total coal production volume was 3.8 million tons and was up 5.4% from Q4 2021. Coke production totaled 0.9 million tons and was down by slightly less than 2% versus the previous quarter.

In the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022 total coal sales climbed 6.7% versus Q4 2021 to 4.1 million tons. Coke sales in Q1 2022 totaled 0.9 million tons and were up 7.2% versus the prior quarter.

Revenues on coal sales to external clients totaled PLN 2.68 billion, or 31.7% more than in the previous quarter. In turn, the revenues on the sales of coke and hydrocarbons were up 20.7% in the period under analysis and totaled PLN 2.06 billion.

Capital expenditures in the JSW Group in the period in question stood at PLN 541.3 million (on a cash basis) and were up 15.2% in comparison to the last quarter of the previous year.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 08:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSW SA
04:22aJSW : financial results in Q1 2022
PU
02:00aIndian shares fall nearly 2% on inflation jitters
RE
05/18JSW : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the Q1 2022
PU
05/16Adani to become India's No. 2 cement maker with $10.5 billion Holcim deal
RE
05/16Holcim Makes Progress on Diversification Strategy With $10.5 Billion Disposal Deal For ..
MT
05/16Fitch Ratings Raises JSW Steel's Rating to BB; Outlook Stable
MT
05/15Holcim Enters $10.5 Billion Deal to Sell Indian Cement Business Stake to Adani
MT
05/13Indian Indices Close the Week on Negative; Tata Motors Surge 9%
MT
05/13JSW : Support for families
PU
05/11JSW : Miners leave hospital
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 566 M 4 197 M 4 197 M
Net income 2022 7 036 M 1 590 M 1 590 M
Net cash 2022 4 683 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 984 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 31 880
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart JSW SA
Duration : Period :
JSW SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 68,00 PLN
Average target price 84,62 PLN
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Cudny Chief Executive Officer
Artur Wojtków Chief Financial Officer & VP-Economic Affairs
Robert Ostrowski Vice President-Financial Matters
Ilona Deregowska Finance Director
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW SA95.01%1 805
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED36.76%87 684
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED39.84%24 893
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED45.81%21 796
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.44%16 461
COAL INDIA LIMITED26.36%14 682