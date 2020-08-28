Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  JSW Steel Limited    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/27
289.3 INR   +1.21%
07:19aDefying trade tensions, Chinese buyers snap up Indian steel
RE
08/24PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Board Update
AQ
07/21JSW STEEL LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Defying trade tensions, Chinese buyers snap up Indian steel

08/28/2020 | 07:19am EDT
A worker cuts a metal pipe inside a steel furniture production factory in Ahmedabad

India's steel exports more than doubled between April and July to hit their highest level in at least six years, boosted by a surge of Chinese buying in defiance of tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

Traders said reduced prices had driven the purchases as Indian sellers sought to get rid of a surplus generated by the impact of COVID-19 on domestic demand and generate much-needed income.

It was unclear whether the sales broke any trade rules, but the China Iron and Steel Association said in a statement it was monitoring them.

Leading Indian steel companies Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd were among Indian companies that sold a total of 4.64 million tonnes of finished and semi-finished steel products on the world market between April and July.

That compared with 1.93 million tonnes shipped in the same period a year earlier, government data analysed by Reuters showed.

Of the 4.64 million tonnes, Vietnam and China bought 1.37 and 1.3 million tonnes of steel respectively. The Chinese purchases are by far the largest since data was first collated in the current form beginning with the fiscal year April 2015-March 2016.

Neither Tata, JSW nor India's ministries of steel and commerce responded to emails seeking comment.

Vietnam has been a regular buyer of Indian steel, but China's emergence as a leading buyer, replacing New Delhi's traditional markets, such as Italy and Belgium, is more surprising.

An already uneasy relationship between New Delhi and Beijing, became severely strained after violent border clashes in June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed at the disputed Himalayan border.

New Delhi afterwards tightened rules to restrict Chinese investment in India and initiated measures to curb its trade with Beijing.

RHETORIC VERSUS MARKET REALITY

The politics is at odds with market realities.

Although China, the world's leading steelmaker produces vast quantities, it needs imports as it ramps up infrastructure spending.

Two industry sources, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to talk to the media, said major Indian steelmakers offered a discount of at least $50 a tonne, selling hot-rolled coils and billets to China at $430-$450 per tonne against the $500 offered by most Chinese producers.

Hot-rolled coils, a flat steel product, are mostly used to make pipes, automobile parts, engineering and military equipment.

The China Iron and Steel Association official told Reuters it was paying particular attention to the imports of hot-rolled coils.

During the first four months of the 2020-21 fiscal year, China and Vietnam together bought close to 80% of India's total hot-rolled coils exports, the data showed, while the product constituted more than 70% of India's steel exports.

Ji Renjie, a general manager at China's Ningbo Henghou Group said the company in May bought 30,000 tonnes of hot-rolled coils from India for July shipment and expected to take delivery of another cargo of a similar size in October. "I mainly do iron ore trades and just bought several cargoes of hot-rolled coils this year due to rosy profit margins," Ji told Reuters

AM/NS India, the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, in an email also said China had been a big buyer, accounting for 35% of the approximately 0.5 million tonnes of hot-rolled coils it shipped between April and July.

By Neha Arora and Min Zhang

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 1.87% 10.374 Delayed Quote.-34.89%
JSW STEEL LIMITED 1.21% 289.3 End-of-day quote.7.19%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -1.77% 1028 End-of-day quote.-37.85%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 0.45% 426.85 End-of-day quote.-9.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 666 B 9 084 M 9 084 M
Net income 2021 20 116 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2021 579 B 7 896 M 7 896 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 695 B 9 398 M 9 482 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 599
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart JSW STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSW Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 245,04 INR
Last Close Price 289,30 INR
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Ravichandar Chief Executive Officer
Sajjan Kumar Jindal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
P. Rajashekar President-Operations
Seshagiri Rao Venkatasathya Metlapalli Joint MD, Group CFO & Executive Director
Rajeev M. Pai Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSW STEEL LIMITED7.19%9 398
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-14.63%15 829
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.31.82%13 017
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-16.11%10 516
EVRAZ PLC-21.21%6 118
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED-15.01%4 655
