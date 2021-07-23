Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results

1. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 2. BSE Limited

Sub: Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today. A copy of the same along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditor thereon is enclosed.

A copy of the press release issued in this connection is also enclosed.

This is for the information of your members and all concerned.

