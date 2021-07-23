Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results
07/23/2021 | 07:18am EDT
JSWSL: SEC: MUM: SE: 2021-22 July 23, 2021
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2021
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today. A copy of the same along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditor thereon is enclosed.
A copy of the press release issued in this connection is also enclosed.
Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
Review Report to
The Board of Directors
JSW Steel Limited
We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of JSW Steel Limited (the "Holding Company") and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") and joint ventures for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Holding Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Holding Company's Management and approved by the Holding Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Ind AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
We also performed procedures in accordance with the Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMDl/44/2019 dated March 29, 2019 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India under Regulation 33(8) of the Listing Regulations, to the extent applicable.
The Statement includes the results of the entities mentioned in Annexure I.
Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above and based on the consideration of the review reports of other auditors referred to in paragraph 6 and 7 below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
The accompanying Statement includes unaudited interim financial results and other unaudited financial information in respect of:
7 subsidiaries, whose unaudited interim financial results and other unaudited financial information include total revenues of Rs 3,219 crores, total net profit after tax of Rs 107 crores and total comprehensive income of Rs 142 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as considered in the Statement, which have been reviewed by their respective independent auditors.
5 joint ventures, whose unaudited interim financial results and other unaudited financial information include Group's share of net profit of Rs 422 crores and Group's share of total comprehensive income of Rs 422 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as considered in the Statement whose unaudited interim financial result and other unaudited financial information have been reviewed by their respective independent auditors.
SR BC &CO LLP, a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP Identity No. AAB-4318