    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
General Announcement::Intimation of Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OFCDS in Piombino Steel Limited

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Ref: JSWSL: SECT: MUM: 2021-22

October 1, 2021

1. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 2. BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza

Corporate Relationship Dept.

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

NSE Symbol: JSWSTEEL

Scrip Code No.500228.

Kind Attn.: Mr. Hari K, President

Kind Attn: The General Manager

(Listing)

(CRD).

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 - Intimation of Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OFCDS in Piombino Steel Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

We refer to our earlier intimation dated 26.03.2021 and 27.03.2021 respectively in relation to the implementation of the resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel Limited ("JSW Steel"/the "Company") for Bhushan Power & Steel Limited ("BPSL") under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and the regulations made thereunder.

We hereby inform you that pursuant to the subscription and shareholders agreement between the Company, JSW Shipping & Logistics Private Limited ("JSLPL") and Piombino Steel Limited ("PSL"), the Company had subscribed to certain optionally fully convertible debentures ("OFCDs") of PSL. As per the terms of OFCDs, including revisions thereto, the Company has the option to convert the OFCDs into equity shares at any time at the option of the Company. Accordingly, the Company has exercised the option of conversion of 410,00,00,000 OFCDs held by the Company in PSL into 410,00,00,000 equity shares of PSL of face value of Rs. 10/- each on 01.10.2021. Pursuant to the conversion, the Company holds 83.28% equity in PSL and JSLPL holds 16.72% equity in PSL. Subsequent to the aforesaid conversion, PSL has now become a Subsidiary of the Company and the Company will control and manage BPSL through PSL.

The details required under Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure A.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

cc: Singapore Exchange Securities Trading

For JSW Steel Limited,

Limited

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

#06-07, The Metropolis Tower 2,

Lancy Varghese

Singapore 138589

Company Secretary

ANNEXURE A

DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION (INCLUDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE) IN TERMS OF LISTING REGULATIONS READ WITH PART A SCHEDULE III OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS

Sl.

Particulars

Details

No.

1. Name of the target entity, Piombino Steel Limited (PSL) is a Public

details in brief such as size, limited company incorporated under the

turnover etc.provisions of Companies Act, 2013 with its registered office at National Trust for Handicapped Shaheed Jit Singh Marg, USO Road, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi- 110067.

PSL is the holding company of Bhushan Power &

Steel Limited (BPSL).

Turnover of the Target: INR 8,30,03,470.

2. Whether the acquisition would The transaction is only by way of conversion of

fall within

related party

existing OFCDs of PSL held by the Company into

transaction

and whether the

equity shares of PSL.

promoter/ promoter group have

any interest in the entity being

Prior to the conversion, JSW Steel Limited

acquired?

(JSWSL) held 49% stake in PSL and JSW Shipping

& Logistics Private Limited (which is a group

If yes, nature of interest and

company of the Company), held 51% in PSL by

details thereof and whether the

way of equity shares.

same is done at "arm's length"

3. Industry to which entity being Steel Industry acquired belongs

4. Objects and effect of acquisition

Not applicable as the acquisition is by way of

(including but not limited to,

conversion of existing OFCDs of PSL held by the

disclosure of reasons for

Company. Pursuant to the conversion, PSL has

acquisition of target entity if the

become a subsidiary company of JSWSL.

business is outside the main line

of business of the listed entity).

JSWSL will control and manage BPSL through PSL.

5. Brief details of any government None and regulatory approvals required for the acquisition.

Sl.

Particulars

Details

No.

6.

Indicative

time-period

for

Acquisition of control of PSL with a stake of

completion of the acquisition

83.28% by way of equity shares has been

completed today i.e. 01.10.2021.

The Company has exercised the option of

conversion of 410,00,00,000 OFCDs held by the

Company in PSL into 410,00,00,000 equity shares

of PSL of face value of Rs. 10/- each on

01.10.2021.

7.

Nature

of

consideration-

Cash consideration was paid at the time of

whether

cash consideration

or

allotment of OFCDs on March 24, 2021.

share swap and details of the

same.

8. Cost of acquisition or the price 410,00,00,000 OFCDs of Rs. 10/- each of PSL

at which shares being acquired

were acquired at par by JSWSL on March 24,

2021.

9. Percentage of shareholding/

The Company's shareholding in PSL has increased

control acquired and/ or number

from 49% to 83.28% by the conversion of

of shares acquired.

410,00,00,000 OFCDs into equivalent number of

equity shares.

10. Brief background about the Piombino Steel Ltd (PSL) is a public limited entity acquired in terms of company with a paid-up equity capital of product/ line of business Rs. 6100,00,00,000 comprising of 610,00,000

acquired, date of incorporation,

equity shares of Rs.10 each.

history of last three years

turnover,

country

in which

BPSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of PSL.

acquired

entity has

presence

and

other

significant

Date of Incorporation: 21.09.2018

information

History of last three years turnover & Country in

which acquired entity has presence:

March 31, 2021: INR 8,30,03,470

March 31, 2020: Nil

March 31, 2019: Nil

Incorporated in India.

For JSW Steel Limited,

Lancy Varghese

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

JSW Steel Limited published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
