General Announcement::Intimation of Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OFCDS in Piombino Steel Limited

Ref: JSWSL: SECT: MUM: 2021-22

October 1, 2021

1. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 2. BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza Corporate Relationship Dept. Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. NSE Symbol: JSWSTEEL Scrip Code No.500228. Kind Attn.: Mr. Hari K, President Kind Attn: The General Manager (Listing) (CRD).

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 - Intimation of Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OFCDS in Piombino Steel Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

We refer to our earlier intimation dated 26.03.2021 and 27.03.2021 respectively in relation to the implementation of the resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel Limited ("JSW Steel"/the "Company") for Bhushan Power & Steel Limited ("BPSL") under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and the regulations made thereunder.

We hereby inform you that pursuant to the subscription and shareholders agreement between the Company, JSW Shipping & Logistics Private Limited ("JSLPL") and Piombino Steel Limited ("PSL"), the Company had subscribed to certain optionally fully convertible debentures ("OFCDs") of PSL. As per the terms of OFCDs, including revisions thereto, the Company has the option to convert the OFCDs into equity shares at any time at the option of the Company. Accordingly, the Company has exercised the option of conversion of 410,00,00,000 OFCDs held by the Company in PSL into 410,00,00,000 equity shares of PSL of face value of Rs. 10/- each on 01.10.2021. Pursuant to the conversion, the Company holds 83.28% equity in PSL and JSLPL holds 16.72% equity in PSL. Subsequent to the aforesaid conversion, PSL has now become a Subsidiary of the Company and the Company will control and manage BPSL through PSL.

The details required under Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure A.