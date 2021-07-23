General Announcement::Share Subscription Agreement with JSW Paints Private Limited

Ref: JSWSL: SECT: MUM: 2021-22 July 23, 2021 1. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 2. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Corporate Relationship Dept. Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. NSE Symbol: JSWSTEEL Scrip Code No.500228. Kind Attn.: Mr. Hari K, President (Listing) Kind Attn: The General Manager (CRD).

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015

Dear Sir,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, and as informed vide our press release submitted earlier today, the Board of Directors of the Company had approved to make a strategic investment of approximately INR 750,00,00,000 in JSW Paints Private Limited ("JSW Paints") in 3-4 tranches between FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25 ("Strategic Investment"). In the first tranche of the Strategic Investment, the Company shall invest INR 299,99,99,775 and subscribe to equity shares equivalent to approximately 7.5% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis, by end of Q2 of FY 2021-22.

In furtherance of the same, the Company has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with JSW Paints on 23.07.2021 to record the terms of the Strategic Investment, including the terms on which the Company shall acquire equity shares equivalent to approximately 7.5% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis, in the first tranche of the Strategic Investment, and the rights and obligations of the Company and JSW Paints.

The details required under Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure A.

Thanking You,