  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. JSW Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Share Subscription Agreement with JSW Paints Private Limited

07/23/2021 | 07:18am EDT
Ref: JSWSL: SECT: MUM: 2021-22

July 23, 2021

1.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

2.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza

Corporate Relationship Dept.

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

NSE Symbol: JSWSTEEL

Scrip Code No.500228.

Kind Attn.: Mr. Hari K, President (Listing)

Kind Attn: The General Manager

(CRD).

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015

Dear Sir,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, and as informed vide our press release submitted earlier today, the Board of Directors of the Company had approved to make a strategic investment of approximately INR 750,00,00,000 in JSW Paints Private Limited ("JSW Paints") in 3-4 tranches between FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25 ("Strategic Investment"). In the first tranche of the Strategic Investment, the Company shall invest INR 299,99,99,775 and subscribe to equity shares equivalent to approximately 7.5% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis, by end of Q2 of FY 2021-22.

In furtherance of the same, the Company has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with JSW Paints on 23.07.2021 to record the terms of the Strategic Investment, including the terms on which the Company shall acquire equity shares equivalent to approximately 7.5% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis, in the first tranche of the Strategic Investment, and the rights and obligations of the Company and JSW Paints.

The details required under Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure A.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

cc: Singapore Exchange Securities Trading

For JSW Steel Limited,

Limited

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

#06-07, The Metropolis Tower 2,

Lancy Varghese

Singapore 138589

Company Secretary

Annexure A

Disclosure of acquisition (including agreement to acquire) in terms of Listing Regulations read with Part A Schedule III of the Listing Regulations

Sl. No.

Particulars

Details

1. Name of the target entity, JSW Paints Private Limited is a private limited details in brief such as size, company incorporated under the provisions of

turnover etc

Companies Act, 2013 with its registered office at

Jindal Mansion, 5A, Dr. G. Deshmukh Marg,

Mumbai- 400 026.

JSW Paints is engaged in the business of

manufacturing, distribution, sales and services of

industrial and decorative paints.

It has an automated coil coatings facility at Vasind,

Maharashtra and an automated water based decorative

paints facility at Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

Turnover of JSW Paints was INR 430.48 crores for the

financial year ending March 31, 2021.

2.

Whether the acquisition would

The Company and JSW Paints are related parties. JSW

fall within related party

Paints is part of the group of companies owned and

transaction and whether the

controlled by the promoter group of the Company.

promoter/ promoter group have

any interest in the entity being

The investment has been approved by the Audit

acquired?

Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company

in terms of the applicable provisions under the

If yes, nature of interest and

Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules

details thereof and whether the

thereunder and the Listing Regulations.

same is done at "arm's length"

In the first tranche of the Strategic Investment, the

Company is acquiring 1,62,16,215 equity shares of

JSW Paints on arm's length basis for a consideration

of INR 299,99,99,775, calculated on the basis of share

price of INR 185 per equity share including a share

premium of INR 175 per equity share.

The Company has obtained a valuation report from

one of the big four accounting firms to determine the

minimum issue price of the aforesaid equity shares.

The Accounting Firm has followed valuation

methodology generally adopted in the industry.

The Company shall acquire shares in the remaining tranches of the Strategic Investment based on a valuation exercise to be undertaken at the relevant time in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, and by one of the big four accounting firms.

3. Industry to which entity being Chemicals acquired belongs

4.

Objects

and

effect

of

By way of the Strategic Investment, the Company and

acquisition (including but

not

JSW Paints shall collaborate towards product

limited to, disclosure of reasons

development, new technologies, and preferred

for acquisition of target entity,

relationship for supplies in the area of coil coatings.

if the business is outside the

JSW Paints would invest to create incremental

main line of business of the

capacity for industrial paints as required by the

listed entity).

Company.

The investment is part of the Company's strategy to

ensure continuous supply of paints at market driven

rates, gain a competitive advantage in the coil coating

market. In addition, JSW Paints has been able to make

inroads into the fast growing and lucrative decorative

paints market, which will be value-accretive. Also,

many of the paint retailers can be potential retailers for

JSW Steel coated products enhancing the retail foot

print for steel products.

5.

Brief details of any government

None

and

regulatory

approvals

required for the acquisition.

6.

Indicative time-period for

The first tranche of the Strategic Investment shall be

completion of the acquisition

completed in phases by end of Q2 FY 2021-22.

The Company shall complete the remaining tranches of the Strategic Investment during the period F.Y.2022-23 to F.Y.2024-25.

7. Nature of consideration- Cash whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same

8.

Cost of acquisition or the price

INR 299,99,99,775 in respect of the first tranche of the

at which shares being acquired

Strategic Investment.

Approximately INR 750,00,00,000 in the aggregate, in

respect of all the tranches of the Strategic Investment.

Sl. Particulars

Details

No.

9. Percentage of shareholding/ control acquired and/ or number of shares acquired.

10. Brief background about the entity acquired in terms of product/ line of business acquired, date of incorporation, history of last three years turnover, country in which acquired entity has presence and other significant information

In the first tranche, the Company shall subscribe to equity shares equivalent to 7.5% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis.

The aggregate percentage of shareholding to be acquired by the Company in JSW Paints across all tranches of the Strategic Investment shall be calculated based on the valuation to be undertaken at the relevant time, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, and by one of the big four accounting firms.

JSW Paints is a private limited company fully owned and controlled by Sajjan Jindal family trust. JSW Paints is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution, sales and services of industrial and decorative paints.

Date of incorporation: February 25, 2016.

As JSW Paints started its commercial production in April 2019 only, turnover of the last two years was:

Financial year 2020-21: INR 430.48 crores

Financial year 2019-20: INR 203.93 crores

Presence in countries: India

Disclaimer

JSW Steel Limited published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 11:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 177 B 15 825 M 15 825 M
Net income 2022 193 B 2 588 M 2 588 M
Net Debt 2022 545 B 7 332 M 7 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 1 724 B 23 160 M 23 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 13 128
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart JSW STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSW Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 716,70 INR
Average target price 703,54 INR
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Ravichandar Chief Executive Officer
Seshagiri Rao Venkatasathya Metlapalli Joint MD, Group CFO & Executive Director
Rajeev M. Pai Chief Financial Officer
Sajjan Kumar Jindal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sinha Dheeraj Chief Information Officer-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW STEEL LIMITED85.05%22 339
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.35.46%26 458
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION42.22%19 745
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.72%17 356
EVRAZ PLC27.35%12 178
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED28.66%8 522