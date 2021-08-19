General Announcement::Target for CO2 emission reduction

August 19, 2021 JSWSL: SECT: MUM: SE: 2021-22 To, 1. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 2. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Corporate Relationship Department Plot No.C/1, G Block First Floor, New Trading Ring Bandra-Kurla Complex Rotunda Building, P J Towers Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Dalal Street, Fort Tel: (022) 26598100-14 / 66418100 Mumbai 400 001 Fax No.: (022) 26598120 Tel: 91-22-22721233/4,91-22-66545695 Symbol: JSWSTEEL Fax No.: 91-22-22721919 Kind Attn.: President (Listing) Security Code: 500228 Kind Attn: The General Manager (CRD) Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Target for CO2 emission reduction

In compliance with applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that on a review of the decarbonisation pathway for JSW Steel, the Business Responsibility/Sustainability Reporting Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, vide its resolution dated 19 August 2021 has set a target of achieving CO2 emissions of 1.95 tCO2e per tonne of steel by Fiscal 2030, which is a 23% reduction from FY20 and 42% reduction from the base year of 2005. The target set for CO2 emissions includes direct emissions (Scope 1) and energy indirect emissions (Scope 2) from its operating integrated steel plants at Vijayanagar, Dolvi and Salem and follows the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) pathway for Indian Steel Industry as proposed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) Iron and Steel Technology Road Map with an objective to reduce 60% of CO2 emissions by