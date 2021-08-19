Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  JSW Steel Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
  Report
News 
General Announcement::Target for CO2 emission reduction

General Announcement::Target for CO2 emission reduction

08/19/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
August 19, 2021

JSWSL: SECT: MUM: SE: 2021-22

To,

1.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

2.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No.C/1, G Block

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Dalal Street, Fort

Tel: (022) 26598100-14 / 66418100

Mumbai 400 001

Fax No.: (022) 26598120

Tel: 91-22-22721233/4,91-22-66545695

Symbol: JSWSTEEL

Fax No.: 91-22-22721919

Kind Attn.: President (Listing)

Security Code: 500228

Kind Attn: The General Manager (CRD)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Target for CO2 emission reduction

In compliance with applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that on a review of the decarbonisation pathway for JSW Steel, the Business Responsibility/Sustainability Reporting Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, vide its resolution dated 19 August 2021 has set a target of achieving CO2 emissions of 1.95 tCO2e per tonne of steel by Fiscal 2030, which is a 23% reduction from FY20 and 42% reduction from the base year of 2005. The target set for CO2 emissions includes direct emissions (Scope 1) and energy indirect emissions (Scope 2) from its operating integrated steel plants at Vijayanagar, Dolvi and Salem and follows the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) pathway for Indian Steel Industry as proposed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) Iron and Steel Technology Road Map with an objective to reduce 60% of CO2 emissions by

2050.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For JSW Steel Limited

Lancy Varghese

Company Secretary

  1. Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
    11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07, The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589
    Hotline: (65) 6236 8863
    Fax: (65) 6535 0775

Disclaimer

JSW Steel Limited published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
