    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
630.85 INR   +5.15%
01:58aIndia Steel Stocks Fall Sharply After Government Announces Export Levy
DJ
01:39aIndian shares rise on auto boost, plunge in metals caps gains
RE
05/22Indian steelmakers face hit on Europe deals over export tax -JSPL exec
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India Steel Stocks Fall Sharply After Government Announces Export Levy

05/23/2022 | 01:58am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Indian steel stocks fell sharply on Monday after the government announced an export levy on some steel products.

Tata Steel Ltd. shares were recently 11% lower, JSW Steel Ltd. shares were down 12% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. shares dropped 15%.

India's Ministry of Finance said Saturday that it would impose duties on the export of some steel products, effective Sunday, while cutting taxes on gasoline and import levies on raw materials used in steel production, in response to rising inflation.

The export duty will likely not only hurt exports, but also weigh on domestic prices, Jefferies analysts Nitij Mangal and Sagar Sahu said in a research report. They remain cautious on the Indian steel sector due to a weakening global outlook, and with the new export duty posing further margin pressure, the analysts said.

India's benchmark Sensex was recently 0.6% higher, led by auto makers that may benefit from lower steel and gas prices.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 0157ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED -16.97% 398.05 Delayed Quote.26.92%
JSW SA -4.12% 66.6 Delayed Quote.91.00%
JSW STEEL LIMITED 5.15% 630.85 End-of-day quote.-3.82%
SENSEX 30 2.91% 54326.39 Real-time Quote.-6.74%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 4.22% 1170.2 End-of-day quote.5.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 433 B 18 413 M 18 413 M
Net income 2022 218 B 2 803 M 2 803 M
Net Debt 2022 623 B 8 010 M 8 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,94x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 1 518 B 19 505 M 19 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 128
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart JSW STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSW Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 630,85 INR
Average target price 744,04 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mahendra Chief Executive Officer
Seshagiri Rao Venkatasathya Metlapalli Joint MD, Group CFO & Executive Director
Rajeev M. Pai Chief Financial Officer
Sajjan Kumar Jindal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sinha Dheeraj Chief Information Officer-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW STEEL LIMITED-3.82%19 505
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-11.03%21 194
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-5.66%17 294
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.77%13 627
TERNIUM S.A.-5.33%8 088
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.10.16%6 822