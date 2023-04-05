Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  JSW Steel Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
682.20 INR   -0.85%
06:43aIndia's 2022/23 steel exports slump to five-year low, imports at four-year high
RE
12:41aJSW Steel Declared Preferred Bidder for Iron Ore Mines in Karnataka, India
MT
03/29JSW Steel Raises INR15 Billion Via Allotment of Debentures
MT
India's 2022/23 steel exports slump to five-year low, imports at four-year high

04/05/2023 | 06:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker grinds a metal window grill at a steel and iron manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad, India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's steel exports slumped to a five-year low in the financial year that ended in March, as slowing global demand and an export tax hampered shipments, government data compiled by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel,shipped 6.7 million tonnes of finished steel in 2022/23, adecline of 50.2% on the year and the lowest since 2018/19, the data showed.

Major steelmakers had reported a drop in profits in theDecember quarter, in part because the government had in May lastyear imposed the export tax, which was withdrawn in November.

Most steel companies, including JSW Steel Ltd,India's biggest steelmaker by capacity, had projected a pick-upin exports in the quarter that ended in March.

Meanwhile, India's imports touched a four-year high at6 million tonnes in 2022/23, a growth of 29% on the year and the highest since 2019/20.

During April-January, India's imports of Russian steel reached an eight-year high, and shipments were nearly five times higher than in the same period a year ago.

However, for 2022/23, India was a net exporter of finishedsteel.

Overall, India's crude steel production reached a record high of 125.32 million tonnes in 2022/23, up 4.2% on the year, in line with previous government estimates.

Consumption of total finished steel was 119.17 million tonnes in 2022/23, up 12.7% on the year.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj, Robert Birsel)

By Neha Arora


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 619 B 19 707 M 19 707 M
Net income 2023 41 367 M 504 M 504 M
Net Debt 2023 651 B 7 929 M 7 929 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 1 638 B 19 933 M 19 933 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 13 483
Free-Float 32,3%
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mahendra Chief Executive Officer
Seshagiri Rao Venkatasathya Metlapalli Joint MD, Group CFO & Executive Director
Rajeev M. Pai Chief Financial Officer
Sajjan Kumar Jindal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sinha Dheeraj Chief Information Officer-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW STEEL LIMITED-11.16%19 933
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.15.38%20 775
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION3.69%15 598
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.4.02%13 097
TERNIUM S.A.30.53%7 831
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED-6.27%6 657
