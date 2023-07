JSW Steel Limited is one of India's leading manufacturers of steel products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of steel products (98.3%): hot-rolled and cold rolled steels, bare and pre-painted steels, reinforcing bars, galvanized steels, wire, special steels, etc. for the automotive, machinery and construction sectors; - other (1.7%). At the end of March 2022, the group had 17 production sites in India (14), the United States (2) and Italy. India accounts for 68.7% of sales.