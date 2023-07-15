(Reuters) - India's steel producer JSW Steel is considering a bid for a stake of up to 20% in Canada's Teck Resources steelmaking coal business, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Indian steelmaker is in discussions with banks over potential financing for the acquisition, which may total about $2 billion, the report said, adding that the discussions are at early stage and details such as price and timing could change.

JSW Steel and Teck Resources did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

Previously, Japanese steel maker Nippon Steel and Swiss trading and mining firm Glencore had also shown interest in the Canadian miner's coal unit. Nippon was interested in buying a stake and Glencore offered to buy the business as a standalone unit.

Teck last month said it had received several proposals for its coal business, as it reworks a plan to split it from its copper and zinc unit. The plan failed to secure enough shareholder support in late April.

Reuters reported in May that Canadian mining entrepreneur Pierre Lassonde was forming a consortium to buy a stake in Teck's coal business.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)