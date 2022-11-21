India's JSW Steel says scrapping export tax helps compete globally

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) -
India's removal of export duty on steel intermediates
"immensely helps" domestic companies compete in international
markets amid a global slowdown in consumption of the alloy, JSW
Steel's finance chief, Seshagiri Rao M.V.S., told
Reuters on Monday.
India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on
some intermediate steel products beginning Saturday, after
months of complaints from miners and steel makers about the loss
of foreign sales opportunities.
JSW's Rao, however, said export opportunities were
limited.
India's finished steel exports more than halved during
the first seven months of this fiscal year that began in April,
government data showed earlier this month, as large mills held
back shipments due to export taxes.
JSW Steel, the country's largest steelmaker by capacity,
said earlier this month it expected its exports in the financial
year to March 2023 to fall to their lowest level in more than
five years because of reduced global demand and the additional
taxation.
Separately, a senior official at Jindal Steel and Power
said on Monday the company was mending broken relationships with
customers in Europe.
"We are restoring the relationships that were broken
because of the export duties," said Bimlendra Jha, managing
director, .
"There is consistent demand for plates in Europe for the
ongoing projects."
The taxes imposed in May were intended to boost the domestic
supply of iron ore, a key steel-making raw material, and thereby
put down inflation.
(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Writing by Chris Thomas;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)