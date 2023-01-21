Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. JSW Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
740.95 INR   -2.47%
09:37aIndia's JSW Steel sees exports at more than 10% of 2022/23 sales
RE
01/20Transcript : JSW Steel Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2023
CI
01/20JSW Steel's Consolidated Profit Plummets in Fiscal Q3; Revenue Beats Estimates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's JSW Steel sees exports at more than 10% of 2022/23 sales

01/21/2023 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Ltd expects its exports to pick up in the current quarter through March, boosted by the withdrawal of an export tax and robust demand from the Middle East and Asia, a senior company executive said on Saturday.

His comments come after JSW, India's largest steelmaker by capacity, on Friday reported an 89% fall in profits for the quarter ended Dec. 31, hurt by a 56% slump in exports from a year earlier to 1.14 million tonnes.

"Exports will definitely improve in Q4," Seshagiri RaoM.V.S., joint managing director and group chief financialofficer, told Reuters in an interview, adding that for 2022/23,shipments were expected to be more than 10% of total sales.

JSW Steel expects to sell 22.6 million tonnes of steel inthe 2022/23 fiscal year, Rao said, while production is seen at 23.6 million tonnes.

Rao said steel demand from Europe was weak but localproduction cuts were "very severe", helping the company to boost exports.

India's exports of finished steel more than halvedduring the first nine months of the fiscal year that began inApril 2022, hit by the government's decision to levy an exporttax in May on some steel intermediates. T

he tax was lifted in November but mills havecomplained about a loss of share in traditional markets, including Europe.

Rao also said there were concerns about the potentialdumping of steel from China and Russia into the country.

"The global economy is not doing well ... Everybody is looking for markets where they can sell. India is definitely a bright spot," he said.

Rao said the company was not looking to raise funds throughsustainability-linked bonds overseas at present despiteambitious commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

"Currently, we are not looking at raising from internationalmarkets because of unfavourable financial conditions."

In 2021, JSW Steel raised $500 million from sustainability-linked bonds, which are linked to the issuer meeting certain environmental, social and governance goals.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and David Holmes)

By Neha Arora


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSW SA 2.47% 58.8 Delayed Quote.1.10%
JSW STEEL LIMITED -2.47% 740.95 End-of-day quote.-3.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.45% 69.101 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
All news about JSW STEEL LIMITED
09:37aIndia's JSW Steel sees exports at more than 10% of 2022/23 sales
RE
01/20Transcript : JSW Steel Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2023
CI
01/20JSW Steel's Consolidated Profit Plummets in Fiscal Q3; Revenue Beats Estimates
MT
01/20India's JSW Steel Q3 profit slumps on beleaguered exports
RE
01/20JSW Steel Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
01/16Indian Equities Finish Lower on Monday; Adani Enterprises Slips 3%
MT
01/09Gains Across All Sectors Lift Indian Equities to Close Higher
MT
01/08JSW Steel Logs 17% Jump in Fiscal Q3 Crude Steel Production
MT
01/08JSW Steel Limited Announces Group Crude Steel Production for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
01/06Indian Equities Extends Loss to Third Day, Weighed Down by IT, Metals, and Financial St..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JSW STEEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 578 B 19 488 M 19 488 M
Net income 2023 34 293 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2023 639 B 7 893 M 7 893 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,2x
Yield 2023 0,91%
Capitalization 1 779 B 21 962 M 21 962 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 483
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart JSW STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSW Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 740,95 INR
Average target price 618,10 INR
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mahendra Chief Executive Officer
Seshagiri Rao Venkatasathya Metlapalli Joint MD, Group CFO & Executive Director
Rajeev M. Pai Chief Financial Officer
Sajjan Kumar Jindal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sinha Dheeraj Chief Information Officer-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW STEEL LIMITED-3.51%21 962
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.9.66%20 025
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.70%15 844
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.6.88%13 648
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.-0.63%7 633
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED3.53%7 571