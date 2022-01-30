JSW Steel : Demise

PRESS RELEASE

STEEL VETERAN AND JSW STEEL 'S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR,

MR.MALAY MUKERJEE PASSES AWAY

It is with profound sadness and grief that JSW STEEL announces the sad demise of Mr.Malay Mukerjee, Independent Director, aged 74 years, on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Mr. Mukerjee who was appointed on the Board of the Company on 29th July 2015 as an Independent Director and later as the Lead Independent Director had over 40 years of experience in a range of technical, commercial and managerial roles in the mining and steel industry.

He had an illustrious career in various roles such as CEO of ESSAR Steel Global, Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelor Mittal, Senior Executive Vice President at Arcelor Mittal and Member of the Group Management Board In charge of mines and operations in Africa, Asia, southern Europe (Bosnia, Macedonia), CIS, Ukraine , Kazakhstan. He was also responsible for its Stainless Steel, Pipes and Tubes and Technology Segments. He also served as the COO for Mittal Steel Company. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Ispat International , Managing Director Ispat Mexico, Managing Director Ispat Kazakhstan, CEO of Ispat Europe (Luxembourg), COO of Ispat International (London). Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of Works at the Bhilai Steel Plant at Steel Authority of India.

Mr. Mukherjee is a recipient of the MECON Award from the Indian Institute of Metals, He was also awarded a letter of appreciation from the President of Kazakhstan for work rendered in Kazakhstan from 1995 to 1999.

Mr. Mukherjee holds a Master's Degree in mining from the USSR State Commission in Moscow and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

The Company immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure both as a Member of the Board of Directors and as a Member of Various Board Committees especially as Chairman of the Project Review Committee. His mentorship to senior colleagues in the organisation is irreplaceable and remains a source of inspiration for ever. Mr. Mukherjee's passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company and the entire steel fraternity. The Board of Directors and employees of the Company convey their deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family.