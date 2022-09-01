Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. JSW Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-31
661.35 INR   -0.76%
01:01pJSW STEEL : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
08/26Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Friday; Grasim Industries Climbs 3%
MT
08/21JSW Steel Forms Joint Venture With New Zealand Firm to Set Up Scrap Shredding Facilities in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSW Steel : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

09/01/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSWSL: MUM: SEC: SE: 2022-23

September 01, 2022

1. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 2. BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza

Corporate Relationship Dept.

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code No.500228

NSE Symbol: JSWSTEEL

Kind Attn: The General Manager

Kind Attn.: Mr. Hari K, President

(CRD).

(Listing)

Sub: INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 39(3) OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT) REGULATIONS, 2015 ("LISTING REGULATIONS") -

RESTRUCTURING OF SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING AT USA

Dear Sir,

The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary Inversiones Eurosh Limitada ("IEL") and its Joint Venture partner Compañía Minera Santa Fe had formed a joint venture company, Santa Fe Mining ("SFM"), in Chile to develop iron ore deposits in the Atacama region of Chile. IEL holds 70% equity interest in SFM. IEL and SFM had ownership/leasehold rights to five iron ore mining projects in Chile. While the lease of Bellavista, which had been operationalised, was terminated in FY 2021 due to uncertainties arising post the COVID 19 outbreak, in view of the then prevailing market conditions, iron ore mining in other mines was economically not viable and therefore, the entire amount of investments made by the Company and loans extended by the Company in Chile was fully provided for in its books of accounts in the previous years.

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we now hereby inform you that IEL has entered into an agreement on 31st August, 2022 for selling its 70% stake held in SFM.

The Company proposes to liquidate the other subsidiaries relating to the Chile investments in due course. As the entire investments and investments made by the Company and loans extended by the Company in Chile have been fully provided for in the books of accounts in the previous years, there would be no impact on the financial results of the Company on account of this sale of SFM and liquidation of subsidiaries relating to Chile investments.

This is for your information and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure A.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For JSW Steel Limited,

LANCY VARGHESE

Digitally signed by

LANCY VARGHESE Date: 2022.09.01 21:49:13 +05'30'

Lancy Varghese

Company Secretary

  1. Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
    11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07, The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

ANNEXURE A

DISCLOSURE OF THE SALE OR DISPOSAL OF UNIT(S) OR DIVISION (S) OR SUBSIDIARY OF THE LISTED ENTITY, IN TERMS OF REGULATION 30 READ WITH PART A OF SCHEDULE III OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS AND SEBI CIRCULAR NO CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 DATED SEPTEMBER 09, 2015

Sl.

Particulars

Details

No.

1

The amount and percentage of

Turnover - Turnover of the Santa Fe Mining is

the turnover or revenue or

NIL for the year ended 31 March 2022.

income

and

net

worth

Net worth - The consolidated net worth of Santa

contributed by such unit or

division

of the

listed

entity

Fe Mining is Rs.517 crores and its percentage is

during the last financial year;

0.8% of the consolidated net worth of listed entity

during the last financial year.

2

Date on which the agreement for

31 August 2022

sale has been entered into;

3

The expected date of completion

Shares will be transferred upon registration of Sale

of sale/disposal;

Share Public Deed in the Shareholders Registry by

the Custodian of Mines of Copiapó, which is

expected to be completed by 30th September,

2022.

4

Consideration received from such

USD 700 (for sale of 70% stake in Santa Fe

sale/disposal;

Mining)

5

Brief details of buyers and

Name of Buyer: Diego Calvo SpA

whether any of the buyers belong

to the promoter/ promoter group/

The buyer does not belong to the promoter/

group companies. If yes, details

promoter group / group companies.

thereof;

6

Whether the transaction would fall

NA

within related party transactions?

If yes, whether the same is done

at "arms-length";

7

Additionally in case of a slump

NA

sale,

indicative

disclosures

provided

for

amalgamation/

merger, shall be disclosed by the

listed entity with respect to such

slump sale.

LANCY VARGHESE

Digitally signed by

LANCY VARGHESE Date: 2022.09.01 21:49:39 +05'30'

Disclaimer

JSW Steel Limited published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 17:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSW STEEL LIMITED
01:01pJSW STEEL : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
08/26Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Friday; Grasim Industries Climbs 3%
MT
08/21JSW Steel Forms Joint Venture With New Zealand Firm to Set Up Scrap Shredding Facilitie..
MT
08/19JSW STEEL : Grant of licenses/regulatory approvals
PU
08/09JSW Steel's Crude Steel Production Climbs 14% in July
MT
08/02'K' LINE Group Signed Multiple Consecutive Voyage Contracts with JSW Steel Ltd.
AQ
07/26Indian Indices Close on Negative Note; Bajaj Finserv Jumps 6%
MT
07/25JSW Steel's Consolidated Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q1; Revenue Misses Estimates
MT
07/25Nomura Adjusts JSW Steel's Price Target to 548 Indian Rupees From 500 Rupees, Keeps at ..
MT
07/25JSW Steel Cuts FY23 Capex Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JSW STEEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 571 B 19 770 M 19 770 M
Net income 2023 113 B 1 421 M 1 421 M
Net Debt 2023 608 B 7 657 M 7 657 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 1 588 B 19 980 M 19 980 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 483
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart JSW STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSW Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 661,35 INR
Average target price 548,67 INR
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mahendra Chief Executive Officer
Seshagiri Rao Venkatasathya Metlapalli Joint MD, Group CFO & Executive Director
Rajeev M. Pai Chief Financial Officer
Sajjan Kumar Jindal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sinha Dheeraj Chief Information Officer-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW STEEL LIMITED0.83%20 133
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-25.56%17 226
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-18.10%14 684
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.47%14 482
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-18.34%6 293
TERNIUM S.A.-29.21%6 048