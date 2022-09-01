JSW Steel : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
09/01/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Sub: INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 39(3) OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT) REGULATIONS, 2015 ("LISTING REGULATIONS") -
RESTRUCTURING OF SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING AT USA
Dear Sir,
The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary Inversiones Eurosh Limitada ("IEL") and its Joint Venture partner Compañía Minera Santa Fe had formed a joint venture company, Santa Fe Mining ("SFM"), in Chile to develop iron ore deposits in the Atacama region of Chile. IEL holds 70% equity interest in SFM. IEL and SFM had ownership/leasehold rights to five iron ore mining projects in Chile. While the lease of Bellavista, which had been operationalised, was terminated in FY 2021 due to uncertainties arising post the COVID 19 outbreak, in view of the then prevailing market conditions, iron ore mining in other mines was economically not viable and therefore, the entire amount of investments made by the Company and loans extended by the Company in Chile was fully provided for in its books of accounts in the previous years.
In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we now hereby inform you that IEL has entered into an agreement on 31st August, 2022 for selling its 70% stake held in SFM.
The Company proposes to liquidate the other subsidiaries relating to the Chile investments in due course. As the entire investments and investments made by the Company and loans extended by the Company in Chile have been fully provided for in the books of accounts in the previous years, there would be no impact on the financial results of the Company on account of this sale of SFM and liquidation of subsidiaries relating to Chile investments.
This is for your information and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The details required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure A.
ANNEXURE A
DISCLOSURE OF THE SALE OR DISPOSAL OF UNIT(S) OR DIVISION (S) OR SUBSIDIARY OF THE LISTED ENTITY, IN TERMS OF REGULATION 30 READ WITH PART A OF SCHEDULE III OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS AND SEBI CIRCULAR NO CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 DATED SEPTEMBER 09, 2015
Sl.
Particulars
Details
No.
1
The amount and percentage of
Turnover - Turnover of the Santa Fe Mining is
the turnover or revenue or
NIL for the year ended 31 March 2022.
income
and
net
worth
Net worth - The consolidated net worth of Santa
contributed by such unit or
division
of the
listed
entity
Fe Mining is Rs.517 crores and its percentage is
during the last financial year;
0.8% of the consolidated net worth of listed entity
during the last financial year.
2
Date on which the agreement for
31 August 2022
sale has been entered into;
3
The expected date of completion
Shares will be transferred upon registration of Sale
